Evolve: Innovations in Cybersecurity ft. SAP Chief Trust Officer & Honeywell CTO
The CNBC Evolve: Cybersecurity livestream event on May 26, 2021 explored efforts to protect our nation's cyber infrastructure and identify threats, with actionable advice on ways the government and private enterprise can work together to anticipate threats before they happen. Eamon Javers led the discussion with SAP Chief Trust Officer Elena Kvochko and Honeywell Chief Technology Officer Suresh Venkatarayalu.www.cnbc.com