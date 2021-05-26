The Rock and Roll Thought Leader: Sandy Gennaro
Host Jeremy C. Park talks with Sandy Gennaro, known as “The Rock and Roll Thought Leader,” who is a world-class speaker and drummer who has recorded and toured with several globally known artists, including three members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during a career that spans more than 50 years and continues to this day. During the interview, Sandy talks about getting into the music business and working with artists like Cyndi Lauper, lessons learned and a favorite moment with Queen. He also talks about his speaking and how he is sharing the power of B.E.A.T.S. to help individuals and organizations create a thriving culture to achieve heightened success in business, relationships, and in life.citycurrent.news