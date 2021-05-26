Texas Tech Baseball at the Big 12 Championship: Choose Your Own Adventure

This is a long shot, but I had an idea for Texas Tech baseball since they dropped a pivotal non-conference series with UIC this weekend due to UIC COVID-19 issues. First things first, Texas Tech needs to play a game or series this weekend to keep sharp. The game of baseball is about routine and rhythm. Throwing out a series late in the year isn't a positive, regardless of how much pine tar you use to spin the story. Booking a legit series with three days notice is going to be a monumental task. I'm not saying it's insurmountable, but the odds are stacked -- like down six runs with two outs in the bottom of the 9th stacked.