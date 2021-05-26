Biden orders a review of intelligence on the origin of the coronavirus in the U.S. Coronavirus pandemic news

Joe Biden has been accused of carrying out a “smear campaign” against China, after the US president called for a further investigation into the origins of Covid in Wuhan.China’s embassy in Washington DC issued a statement on Thursday accusing the US of conspiracy theories, and of playing “the old trick of political hype on the origin tracing of COVID-19 in the world”.“Smear campaign[s] and blame shifting are making a comeback, and the conspiracy theory of ‘lab leak’ is resurfacing,” the embassy wrote.“Since the outbreak of COVID-19 last year, some political forces have been fixated on political manipulation and blame...