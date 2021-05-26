newsbreak-logo
Biden orders a review of intelligence on the origin of the coronavirus in the U.S. Coronavirus pandemic news

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden said the United States will urge China to participate in a “comprehensive and transparent” investigation into the origin of the coronavirus. U.S. President Joe Biden has instructed U.S. spy agencies to review classified information about the origin of the coronavirus, including whether it comes from human-animal contact or from a research laboratory in China.

