newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

As McGillt’s scope is uncertain, the court’s relief to Oklahoma prisoners has been shelved

By Justice News Flash Report
justicenewsflash.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 1866 borders of five civilized tribes in Oklahoma.After the Supreme Court’s ruling last year McGill v OklahomaThe Oklahoma court concluded that these boundaries constitute a Native American reservation for the purpose of state criminal jurisdiction. (Tcr25 via Wikimedia Commons) Supreme Court Wednesday indeed A request from Oklahoma allows Oklahoma...

www.justicenewsflash.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
Neil Gorsuch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Supreme Court#Federal Judges#State Supreme Court#Federal Prisoners#Federal Court#Federal Case Law#The Supreme Court#The Chickasaw Nation#A Native American#Non Native Americans#Non Indians#Supreme Court Due#Oklahoma Courts#Court Ruling#Mcgilltmany Prisoners#Eastern Oklahoma#State Courts#Federal Law#Federal Prosecution#Federal Authorities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Congress & CourtsDenver Post

Opinion: A challenge before the Supreme Court should scare believers in reproductive freedom

After countless dire predictions that Roe vs. Wade was in grave danger, that prospect became a reality when the Supreme Court granted review Monday of a Mississippi law that prohibits abortion after the 15th week of pregnancy. For months, the court took no action on Dobbs vs. Jackson’s Women’s Health Organization, raising hopes that perhaps its conservative majority was not ready to take up the issue of abortion. But the granting of review of the Mississippi statute, which will be heard in the fall, should frighten all who believe that women should have the right to reproductive autonomy.
Congress & Courtsharvardlawreview.org

The Future of Supreme Court Reform

For a brief moment in the fall of 2020, structural reform of the Supreme Court seemed like a tangible possibility. After the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in September, some prominent Democratic politicians and liberal commentators warmed to the idea of expanding the Court to respond to Republicans’ rush to confirm a nominee before the election, despite their refusal four years prior to confirm Judge Merrick Garland on the ground that it was an election year.1×1. See Astead W. Herndon & Maggie Astor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death Revives Talk of Court Packing, N. Y. TIMES (Oct. 22, 2020), https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/19/us/politics/what-is-court-packing.html [https://perma.cc/5HJ8-8HNG]. Though Democratic candidate Joe Biden won the Presidency in November, Democrats lost seats in the House and have a majority in the Senate only through the tiebreaking vote of the Vice President.2×2. See Alexander Burns, Democrats Beat Trump in 2020. Now They’re Asking: What Went Wrong?, N. Y. TIMES (Feb. 20, 2021), https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/20/us/politics/democrats-house-races-trump.html [https://perma.cc/83BA-H8F4]; Jim Tankersley & Michael D. Shear, With Democrats in Control, Biden Moves to Advance Agenda, N. Y. TIMES (Jan. 20, 2021), https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/07/business/democrats-biden-agenda.html [https://perma.cc/SXR8-Q9HX]. These slim margins, which make aggressive legislative action appear unlikely, led observers to conclude that “court reform is effectively dead for the foreseeable future.”3×3. Matt Ford, The Supreme Court Is in Charge Now, New Republic (Nov. 13, 2020), https://newrepublic.com/article/160178/supreme-court-biden-judicial-gridlock [https://perma.cc/S5ZD-8WPF]. While Ford’s article was written before the January 2021 Georgia Senate runoffs that gave Democrats narrow control over the Senate, he made clear his prediction did not turn on that possibility. See id; see also Mary Kay Linge, What Joe Biden and Democrats Can and Can’t Do with Control of Congress, N.Y. Post (Jan. 9, 2021, 10:45 AM), https://nypost.com/2021/01/09/what-joe-biden-and-dems-can-and-cant-do-with-control-of-congress [https://perma.cc/J7U9-652J].
Mississippi StateThe New Yorker

The Unique Dangers of the Supreme Court’s Decision to Hear a Mississippi Abortion Case

One of the most striking facts in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case that the Supreme Court has now agreed to hear, concerns the identity of one of the parties. Jackson Women’s Health is the only licensed abortion clinic in Mississippi. Women seeking its services often have to travel hundreds of miles to the pink building on North State Street, in Jackson, and to either make the trip twice or find somewhere to stay—Mississippi imposes a twenty-four-hour waiting period after mandatory in-person counselling. Girls younger than eighteen need a parent’s permission or a waiver from a court. And when a woman arrives she is usually subjected to people shouting through megaphones that she is murdering her child. The city tried to limit the noise, which reportedly can be heard inside businesses down the street, but the ordinance was revoked after a challenge. “If there are protesters outside on the day of your procedure, please ignore them and come directly into the clinic,” the clinic’s Web site advises. “You don’t have to stop.”
Congress & Courtsjurist.org

US Supreme Court rules against Mexico citizen contesting indictment

The US Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday against a non-US citizen who was contesting his indictment for unlawful re-entry into the country. The case, US v. Palomar-Santiago, involved Refugio Palomar-Santiago, a Mexican citizen who became a lawful permanent resident in 1990. In 1998, an immigration judge found that Palomar-Santiago had committed an aggravated felony under the federal immigration laws when he was convicted for driving under the influence. Palomar-Santiago was found living in the US in 2018 and was indicted for illegally re-entering the country after removal.
Congress & CourtsWTVR-TV

Supreme Court issues 2 unanimous decisions

The Supreme Court issued two decisions Monday, its first of what's expected to be a slew of decisions the high court will hand down in the weeks ahead of its summer break. In the first decision, the court unanimously ruled against an undocumented immigrant who attempted to challenge a charge of unlawful reentry into the U.S.
Congress & CourtsLeesville Daily Leader

'Shame on y'all': Bill to grant relief to prisoners convicted by non-unanimous juries fails

BATON ROUGE — A bill to allow 1,500 prisoners who faced non-unanimous juries a chance for parole or other relief failed Thursday in the House Judiciary Committee. The bill, HB346, was written by the chairman of the committee, Rep. Randal Gaines, D-LaPlace. It won all four Democrats' support but failed to sway any Republicans. It failed with a 7-4 vote and was voluntarily deferred by Gaines.
Aberdeen, SDdakotafreepress.com

U.S. Marshals Face Contempt for Disrupting Court After Refusing Judge’s Order to Disclose Coronavirus Vaccination Status

U.S. Marshals face contempt of court for refusing to follow a federal judge’s orders and disrupting court proceedings in Aberdeen. On March 25, Judge Charles Kornmann issued a memo to his Aberdeen courthouse staff asking them all to tell him in writing whether they had gotten their shots for coronavirus or, if not, when and where they had scheduled their vaccinations.
Congress & Courtskhabarhub.com

SC to hear petitions on House dissolution today as well

KATHMANDU: The Constitutional bench of the Supreme Court (SC) is hearing the case against the dissolution of the House of Representatives today as well. The hearing, which started in the Constitutional Bench on Friday, was scheduled for today. The debate began on Friday with a bench comprising Chief Justice Cholendra...
Montana StateDaily Inter Lake

Montana has a supreme problem

Our Supreme Court justices must think they are the executive branch and the legislative branch all rolled into one. They may even believe they are the new oligarchy in charge of Montana. Whatever their problem, it is manifesting itself in executive and legislative authority being usurped by Montana’s Supreme Court.
Texas Statetheohiostar.com

Texas Bill Banning Abortion If Roe Is Overturned Heads to Governor’s Desk

The Texas state Senate has sent a bill banning abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned to the pro-life governor’s desk for signing. The Human Life Protection Act of 2021 is a trigger bill that would ban abortion if the United States Supreme Court overturns the landmark decision Roe v. Wade. The court announced in mid May that it had agreed to take up a major Mississippi abortion case that could directly challenge Roe v. Wade, sparking hope in pro-life advocates and fear among abortion proponents.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice faces pressure for action on civil rights post-Trump

The Biden Justice Department is facing mounting pressure to address civil rights challenges and rework the agency’s priorities in the wake of the Trump administration now that it has a full slate of civil rights leaders at the helm. The top DOJ officials who have been confirmed in recent months...