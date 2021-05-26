newsbreak-logo
Homeless

Surrounded by rubble again, the shaken Gazans strive to find hope for a brighter future

By Justice News Flash Report
justicenewsflash.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbdul Raheem (Abdul Raheem) Abdul Malek (Abdul Malek) and his sons are digging along the face of the family business on Al-Wehda Street in Gaza City, trying to reach this building Based on a six-story building. They worry that it is no longer structurally reasonable. Last week, in the early...

www.justicenewsflash.com
Charitieswibqam.com

His bookshop in ruins, Gazan hopes to rebuild with crowd-funding help

GAZA (Reuters) – Shaban Esleem says his commitment to rebuild his Gaza bookstore after its destruction in an Israeli air strike last week is written in stone. “I will start all over again. I will begin small and go big,” the Palestinian pledged, standing next to the piles of masonry of what was once a four-storey building on Gaza City’s Talateen Street.
Middle EastRepublic

Israel, Egypt talk truce with Hamas, rebuilding Gaza Strip

CAIRO — Egypt and Israel are holding high-level talks in both countries Sunday to shore up a fragile truce between Israel and the Hamas militant group, and rebuild the Gaza Strip after a punishing 11-day war that left much of the seaside enclave in ruins. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry...
Middle EastCharlotteObserver.com

Egypt pushes Mideast peace with envoys to Israel, Palestinians

Egypt applied its diplomatic muscle on Sunday to ongoing tensions between Israel and militants based in the Gaza Strip in an effort to make sure that a peace deal it recently negotiated continues to hold. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri called for building on the cease-fire by avoiding “all practices...
Middle EastUS News and World Report

Displaced by Israeli Bombs, Gazans Camp by Rubble of Their Homes

GAZA (Reuters) - Tents have replaced some high-rises in the Gaza Strip town of Beit Lahiya, where heavy Israeli air strikes left several families homeless and doubtful that rebuilding will start soon. Palestinians in the enclave have already received some pledges of financial help for reconstruction after 11 days of...
Militaryworldcapitaltimes.com

Re: Hamas made bigger achievements than we imagine, ex-Israel general says

Hamas made bigger achievements during the latest aggression on Gaza than can be imagined, Haaretz reported a former senior general in the Israeli Air Force saying yesterday. Reserve Brigadier General Assaf Agmon said that there was no need to look far to recognise Hamas’ achievements. “The Palestinian issue, mainly that...
Middle EastPosted by
AFP

Israel, Egypt hold talks toward Gaza 'permanent ceasefire'

Israeli and Egyptian officials held talks in both countries Sunday aimed at bolstering the Cairo-brokered ceasefire that ended the latest deadly flare-up of violence between the Jewish state and Gaza's Hamas rulers. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel in Jerusalem to discuss "strengthening cooperation" between their countries, Netanyahu's office said. Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi tasked Kamel and his delegation, who also visited the occupied Palestinian Territories, with hammering out a permanent ceasefire deal, senior Egyptian security officials told AFP. On the same day, Israel's Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi made the first official visit by an Israeli top diplomat to neighbouring Egypt in 13 years, for talks with his counterpart Sameh Shoukry.
Middle EastYNET News

Gaza focus of first Egypt visit by Israeli FM since 2008

Egypt and Israel were holding high-level talks in both countries Sunday to shore up a fragile truce between Israel and the Hamas terror group, and rebuild the Gaza Strip after a punishing 11-day war. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. Gabi Ashkenazi, making the first visit to Cairo by an...
Middle EastBBC

Mohammed Deif: The one-eyed Hamas chief in Israel's crosshairs

A scratchy audio recording of a Palestinian militant sent an ominous warning to Israel this month. It said Israel would pay a "heavy price" if it did not meet the demands of Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group that rules the Gaza Strip. The voice was that of Mohammed Deif, the...
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Letter: Errant attacks on Israel show need for education

The May 23 edition of The Buffalo News had two essays notable for their misdirected attacks on Israel. A May 23 letter writer condemned Israel’s alleged “take-over of mostly ancient Palestinian lands” and urged people to “educate themselves about Israel’s violations of international law” and “Israel’s apartheid regime and colonization of Palestine.” Perhaps the most charitable response is to advise the writer to take her own advice and educate herself.
Grocery & SupermaketThe Jewish Press

Boycott of Israeli Products Declared in Eastern Jerusalem and PA

Another campaign to boycott Israeli products will begin on June 6 for a week, in all areas of the Palestinian Authority (PA) and eastern Jerusalem. Dozens of products, including dairy products, cheeses, mineral water, snacks, coffee and sweets, have already been removed from the shelves of supermarkets. Tik Tok videos are accompanying the campaign and show business owners removing Israeli products from the shelves and encouraging the boycott.
Middle EastYNET News

Israelis should 'go back' to Europe and America, says Iran's Quds Force chief

Following the latest escalation between Israel and the Iran-backed Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip, Iran's Quds (Jerusalem) Force commander said on Saturday that Palestinians were ready to wrest control of all Israeli territory, urging "all Zionists", referring to Israelis, to "go back" and "rebuild lives" in Europe and the United States.
Politicsborgenmagazine.com

Impacts of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

EL MONTE, California — In the Middle East today, a historic struggle between the countries of Israel and Palestine has had major impacts on the Palestinian people. The devastation caused by this quarrel continues to wreak havoc across the affected territories. The impacts of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict are severe and call for an urgent end to the discord as human rights violations continue.