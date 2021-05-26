newsbreak-logo
8 people were killed after employees opened fire at California railroad yard

By Justice News Flash Report
justicenewsflash.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities said a suspect was shot and killed eight people in a mass shooting in a California railroad yard serving Silicon Valley on Wednesday. The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s spokesperson Russell Davis said the suspect was an employee of the Valley Transportation Agency (VTA), which provides public services in Santa Clara County, the largest county in the entire Bay Area. Car, light rail and other transit services.

