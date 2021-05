When I first visited Mendocino as a child, the rugged beauty of the coastal landscapes and redwoods forest, inspired me. It was the type of inspiration that is more felt than understood; the coastline, the foggy mornings with the sun pushing through the treetops, the fresh foods and smiling faces, the sense of calm and community on the trails and in the shared spaces of each town, all revealing the splendor of a peaceful life. Spending time here over the years, I knew one day I would make Mendocino my home.