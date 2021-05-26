Coronavirus News UK-Dominic Cummings told MP Boris Johnson “almost fired Matt Hancock 15 times” during the pandemic barbecue
Dominic Cummings, former chief adviser of Boris Johnson, said today that Health Secretary Matt Hancock was fired for allegedly "lying" at a government meeting. Cummings told the parliamentary committee: "I think the Secretary of Health should be expelled for at least 15 or 20 things, including lying to everyone after the cabinet meeting and in public."