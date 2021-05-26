newsbreak-logo
Coronavirus News UK-Dominic Cummings told MP Boris Johnson “almost fired Matt Hancock 15 times” during the pandemic barbecue

By Justice News Flash Report
justicenewsflash.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDominic Cummings, former chief adviser of Boris Johnson, said today that Health Secretary Matt Hancock was fired for allegedly “lying” at a government meeting. Cummings told the parliamentary committee: “I think the Secretary of Health should be expelled for at least 15 or 20 things, including lying to everyone after the cabinet meeting and in public.”

