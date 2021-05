Gena’s Piano Studio Annual Spring Piano Recital

Today, in the midst of a full-scale Mendelssohn revival, Volume Five of Howard Shelley’s survey of the complete solo piano music in six volumes offers a welcome opportunity to revisit and reassess this repertoire. As we now know, Mendelssohn composed or began nearly two hundred works for piano. Nevertheless, he saw only about seventy through the press, released in seventeen opera from the Capriccio, Op 5 (1825), to the sixth volume of the Lieder ohne Worte, Op 67 (1845). Some twenty-five additional pieces appeared posthumously in eleven additional opera. The remainder, whether fully drafted or fragmentary, were left to his musical estate or have disappeared.