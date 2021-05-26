Giro d’Italia Stage 17: Metal Fatigue in the Ineos Bludgeon

The Giro is back in its rightful spot, when spring turns into summer and the Italian countryside is bright green. This year promises an open contest with three grand tour winners in Egan Bernal, Simon Yates and Vincenzo Nibali taking to the start and many others hoping to seize the opportunity in the absence of the almost invincible Slovenians. For Nibali just starting is a victory following a race to recover from a broken wrist while Bernal is also overcoming injury, while Simon Yates returns for the third time since his 2018 implosion. Add on Remco Evenepoel, Pavel Sivakov, Jai Hindley, Romain Bardet, Mikel Landa, Hugh Carthy and others to a route full of surprises and we have a mouthwatering prospect.