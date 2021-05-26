Giro d’Italia Stage 17: Metal Fatigue in the Ineos Bludgeon
It looked to be bludgeoning business as usual for the Ineos sledgehammer. Dani Martinez and Gianni Moscon to make the pace in the final 5 kilometers of the climb to Sega di Ala, the first of a triptych of summit finishes which will pepper up the final five days of the Giro. Egan Bernal to sit tranquilly in the wheels of his two teammates as the front group dwindled, then make a characteristic late jump to snaffle a few more seconds on anyone who had managed to stay in touch.pelotonmagazine.com