Hancock, MI

Finlandia, NMU Discuss Partnership Opportunities

finlandia.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHANCOCK, Mich. – Two Upper Peninsula of Michigan universities, Finlandia University in Hancock and Northern Michigan University in Marquette, have launched a joint initiative to explore high-level collaborations between the schools. NMU President Fritz Erickson and FinnU President Philip Johnson, in conjunction with their respective governing boards, are announcing that...

www.finlandia.edu
