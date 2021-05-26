Cancel
BTS broke five Guinness World Records with ‘Butter’

By L Singh
thebrag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe saw this coming, but it still is an astounding feat. BTS have broken five Guinness World Records with their latest release ‘Butter.’. Breaking records is now easy as pie, smooth as butter for BTS, but we’re still going to celebrate when it happens! It’s official: ‘Butter’ has become another historical release for BTS. Guinness World Records confirmed earlier today that BTS have established not one, but five new milestones with their second English-language single ‘Butter.’

tonedeaf.thebrag.com
Person
Ed Sheeran
Celebritieswfav951.com

BTS Dropped Teaser For ‘Butter’

BTS dropped the official teaser for their upcoming single “Butter” on Tuesday (May 18th). The 23-second visual, the K-Pop superstars nod their heads to the beat of their latest English-language track before looking at a buttery stack of pancakes with awe. The only lyrics to be revealed in the clip are, “Get it, let it roll.”
MusicPosted by
Consequence

Stanning BTS: Butter Be Ready!

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Radio Public | RSS. Are you ready for “Butter”? You better be! This week, Kayla & Bethany of Stanning BTS theorize about the potential themes and sound of BTS’s impending new single, as well as the promotions leading up to its release on May 21st. Needless to say, you butter be ready!
MusicBBC

BTS: New song Butter drops and breaks YouTube records

BTS have just dropped their new song Butter, and it is already set to break records on YouTube. The band are known for being record-breakers when it comes to releasing new music, and currently hold the record for most views in 24 hours with their previous single Dynamite. Now, their...
MusicNME

Queen show their support for BTS’ upcoming single ‘Butter’

Queen have shown their support for BTS‘ upcoming single ‘Butter’ with a cryptic new tweet. Yesterday (May 18), the K-pop boyband released a teaser for the forthcoming music video for ‘Butter’. The 20-second, black-and-white clip features the seven members dressed in suits and bopping their heads to a funky beat that’s reminiscent of Queen’s classic 1980 song ‘Another One Bites The Dust’.
Behind Viral VideosSoompi

BTS Sets New YouTube Premiere Record With “Butter” MV Release

BTS has broken their own record (again) for the biggest YouTube premiere in history!. Like the release of “Dynamite” in August 2020, the music video for “Butter” was revealed on May 21 at 1 p.m. KST through a YouTube premiere, in which viewers watch a new video together. On its official blog, YouTube confirmed that the YouTube premiere of “Butter” drew over 3.9 million concurrent viewers at its peak.
MusicSoompi

BTS Breaks All Their Own Records As “Butter” MV Hits 100 Million Views

BTS and ARMY have delivered another impressive feat as “Butter” set new records on YouTube!. BTS released the music video for their new English-language single “Butter” on May 21 at 1 p.m. KST. Since then, it has racked up views at record speeds, hitting 10 million views just 13 minutes after its release. This breaks BTS’s own record of 21 minutes that they previously set with “Dynamite.”
Beauty & FashionDaily Targum

Hot like summer: BTS' new anthem 'Butter' is breaking records

Just a couple hours before the release of BTS’ new single, “Butter,” the group’s leader RM confessed on social media that he was dying for the chance to sing the song out loud, but was having a hard time biting his tongue to avoid spoiling it. After hearing what is inevitably destined to be the song of the summer, it’s now clear why — “Butter” is an absolute banger and unbelievably catchy.
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

BTS' 'Butter' Breaks Spotify Record for Single Day Streams Ahead of BBMAs Performance

It’s proving to be a record-breaking weekend for BTS. The group’s new single, “Butter,” has officially racked up the most opening day streams in Spotify history with 20.9 million unfiltered global streams and 11.042 million filtered global streams. This pushed the anthemic, disco-infused “Butter” ahead of the platform’s former debut record holder, “I Don’t Care” by Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran (10.977 million). On the overall Spotify global chart, “Butter” came in at No. 2 after Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U,” which ranks by total filtered global streams.
Behind Viral VideosSoompi

YouTube Confirms BTS’s “Butter” MV Has Officially Broken All-Time Record For Most Views In 24 Hours

YouTube officially announced that BTS’s “Butter” set a new 24-hour record!. Since its release on May 21 at 1 p.m. KST, the “Butter” music video was viewed 108.2 million times in the first 24 hours, breaking the previous record held by their own “Dynamite” music video with 101.1 million views. BTS now occupies the No. 1 and No. 2 spots on YouTube’s All-Time Top 24 Hour Music Debuts.
MusicPosted by
Teen Vogue

BTS Surpassed One of Their Own Impressive YouTube Records With "Butter"

BTS has set another YouTube record. The band's new single, the synth-pop English track "Butter," has officially set the site's record for the most views in 24 hours. As noted by Variety, ARMY helped catapult "Butter" to "approximately 113 million views by midnight ET on the day it was released." "Butter" is breaking a record previously set by BTS's single "Dynamite," which hit 101.1 million views in its first 24 hours. Variety also reports that the video "set a new all-time record for the biggest YouTube music video premiere with more than 3.9 million concurrent viewers." OMG! The group has set several 24-hour view records, including another for their 2019 Halsey collab, "Boy with Luv."
MusicHastings Tribune

New BTS summer hit ‘Butter’ melts YouTube and Spotify records

As K-pop continues its smoothly choreographed dance to world domination, BTS’ latest juggernaut hit, “Butter,” has already shattered records since its release Friday. The South Korean boy band’s second English-language single hit 3.9 million “peak concurrents” (maximum number of simultaneous users) in its first 24 hours, according to the YouTube Music Team, the platform’s official blog.
Musicmymixfm.com

BTS announces two-day livestream event; “Butter” breaks YouTube records

After delivering their debut performance of their new song, “Butter,” at the Billboard Music Awards Sunday night, BTS has announced a brand-new two-day livestream event. The event, called BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO, will be held in celebration of the 8th anniversary of BTS and their fans, known as ARMY. The first show will take place Sunday, June 13, and the second show — dubbed the WORLD TOUR VERSION — will take place Monday, June 14 and feature some of the K-pop group’s foreign language songs.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

New Video: BTS – ‘Butter’

Korean septet BTS is back with a brand new English single, ‘Butter.’. Before they sevensome give the tune its first live rendition at Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards (May 23), they’ve unveiled its high octane, Yong Seok Choi-directed music video. “Smooth like butter / / Pull you in like no other...
MusicPosted by
Consequence

Stanning BTS: Butter X Billboard

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Radio Public | RSS. We are still melting over BTS’s bodacious performance at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards! In this special bonus episode, Kayla and Bethany discuss BTS’s big night at the BMAs and their smooth and sexy performance of “Butter”. About Stanning...
Musicclarkchronicle.com

BTS Releases new single, ‘Butter’

BTS released a new English song “Butter” on May 20 and in just the first 24 hours of its release, it reached 108.2 million views. This beats their first English song, “Dynamite,” with just 101.1 million views over the first 24 hours of its release. “Butter” is a dance pop...
