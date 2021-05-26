Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bronxville, NY

Bronxville's Sidewalk Sale - June 4 and 5

villageofbronxville.com
 15 days ago

Free parking after 12 pm on Friday and Saturday in the Kraft Lot and Kensington Garage. Free parking after 12 pm on Saturday in the Garden Avenue Lot. Free merchant parking in the Kensington Garage all day Friday and Saturday.

www.villageofbronxville.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Parking#Merchant#The Kraft Lot#Kensington Garage Free#Sale#Free Parking#Day Friday
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bronxville, NY
Related
Rockland County, NYriverjournalonline.com

Wallauer Paint and Decorating Centers Introduce Realtor Gift Card Program

Wallauer Paint and Decorating Centers have been serving Westchester, Rockland, and Putnam Counties since 1921. This month Wallauer announced a gift card program for realtors who can use the cards as gifts for new homeowners. Realtors can purchase a $50 card for $40, a $100 card for $80 and a $200 card for just $150. The gift cards can be applied to any purchase of paint and supplies, wall coverings, decorative hardware, upholstery, blinds, shutters, shades, or any Ace Hardware products at any of the 15 Wallauer locations. Wallauer will also include beautiful gift boxes for the cards and forward them directly to the homeowner if desired.