Eade Fitness holds American Memorial Deadlifting event
Eade Fitness 24/7 hosted the inaugural American Memorial Deadlifting Competition last Saturday. The event benefited local veteran causes. In all, 23 men and women athletes raised $550 in this single-day event. Competitors were divided by gender, bodyweight, age and type of deadlift bar. Most participants were from the McKean, Cattaraugus and Allegany County areas with one lifter from Broome County and two St. Bonaventure students from Connecticut.