Eade Fitness holds American Memorial Deadlifting event

The Ridgway American Legion Post #208 will hold a small ceremony on Memorial Day in Ridgway to commemorate those veterans lost in the service of the United States. The general ceremony always begins at the bridge over the Clarion River on the west side of Ridgway, where a wreath is set free on the rapidly flowing river to commemorate those lost at sea in our nation's conflicts, whose remains are often never returned to the loved ones. This ceremony is set for 9 a.m. on May 31.