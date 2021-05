RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Volunteers in Randolph have broken ground on a new playground that will be named in honor of a former Boston Police officer . People from up and down the East Coast gathered at Belcher Park in Randolph to construct a new playground in honor of Boston Police hero Dennis “DJ” Simmonds. Simmonds was the fifth person to lose their life to the Boston Marathon bombings after being hurt in the Watertown shootout, passing away a year later.