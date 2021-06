Hotels are so 2020, we're staying in cool Airbnbs in 2021. I just got back from a vacation to Arizona and while I was there I stayed at 3 really cool Airbnbs. Staying at these unique and cool places really made the trip that much better. Sometimes just finding a cool Airbnb and planning your trip around it is the way to go. I've done that as well and I had the best mini getaway ever.