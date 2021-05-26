newsbreak-logo
US Labor Secretary Visits With Ho-Chunk Tribal Officials

wwisradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh visited the Ho-Chunk Nation yesterday to visit with Ho-Chunk Tribal Officials. The stop was part of a Wisconsin tour with stops in Eau Claire, La Crosse, and Madison. During the visit, Walsh said he wants to improve the relationship between tribal nations and the federal government. Ho-Chunk Nation President Marlon Whiteeagle was pleased with the visit, and hopes that the lines of communication between tribal nations and the federal government remain open.

