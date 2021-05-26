Cancel
San Diego County, CA

Guest Commentary: Your input is needed to help plan the region’s future

By Robin Joy Maxson
sandiegouniontribune.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you concerned about the future of Ramona? Do you care about these issues?:. Highway and Street Safety (affects residents, visitors and business); Cannabis Industry Expansion (onsite consumption, growing, distribution and locations); Wildfire Evacuation (2003 & 2007 fires started on busy weekends); Park Land Dedication Ordinance (sports infrastructure funding); Social Equity Policy (inclusion of underserved residents).

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
Local
California Government
County
City
Ramona, CA
