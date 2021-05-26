Guest Commentary: Your input is needed to help plan the region’s future
Are you concerned about the future of Ramona? Do you care about these issues?:. Highway and Street Safety (affects residents, visitors and business); Cannabis Industry Expansion (onsite consumption, growing, distribution and locations); Wildfire Evacuation (2003 & 2007 fires started on busy weekends); Park Land Dedication Ordinance (sports infrastructure funding); Social Equity Policy (inclusion of underserved residents).www.sandiegouniontribune.com