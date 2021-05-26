newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Black River Falls, WI

Hoffman Aquatic Center To Open June 7th

wwisradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hoffman Aquatic Center will be open for the summer starting Monday, June 7th. The City of Black River Falls Parks & Recreation Department says there’ll be a slightly modified schedule this year due to a nationwide lifeguard shortage, and that some sections of the pool may be closed off at certain times. The Parks & Rec Department is still recruiting and training lifeguards to try and maximize safety. A full schedule and cost to get into the Hoffman Aquatic Center can be found below.

wwisradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Black River Falls, WI
City
River Falls, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks Recreation#Lifeguards#City Hall#Daily Admission Youth#Non Resident#12pm 4pm Thursday#Nationwide#Safety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Wisconsin StateChippewa Herald

Spring Fest to return this weekend, masks not required

Temperatures are rising, masks are coming down and large-scale events are returning to the Chippewa Valley. Spring Fest is set to return to Chippewa Falls this weekend at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. From Friday-Saturday over 40 exhibitors and vendors, as well as live music provided by Chris Kroeze and Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z, will grace the long barren venue which took most of 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Wisconsin Statecapecodtimes.com

A Cape Cod in Wisconsin? Meet Door County

Does Cape Cod have a twin in Wisconsin? "You betcha" seems to be the answer, and the place is known as Door County. Here's how a 2017 USA Today story described the locale:. "With an expansive shoreline dotted with boats and lighthouses, Door County has been called the Cape Cod of the Midwest. The 70-mile-long peninsula between Green Bay and Lake Michigan incorporates dozens of islands, the largest of which is Washington Island. From Memorial Day to the end of October, Door County draws a big crowd."
Wisconsin StateRiver Falls Journal

Check out these birding hotspots scattered across Wisconsin

Grab your binoculars and a birding guide and head out into Wisconsin’s birding heaven. More than 400 species of birds have been spotted in Wisconsin, and at least 250 of them are considered regulars. The state’s place on the seasonal migration route brings a number of passing visitors in spring and fall as well. Whether you’re staying close to home or driving across the state to a hotspot, our abundant green (and blue!) space makes casual or serious birding easy and enjoyable.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

County fairs around Wisconsin preparing for in-person events

MADISON (AP) — With the Wisconsin State Fair returning this summer, county fairs around the state are also gearing up to return to in-person events this year. Tom Barnett is coordinator of the Oneida County Fair. His county was one of many that decided to cancel its fair last year due to concerns about COVID-19. But Barnett said they decided at the start of this year that they would be bringing back the fair no matter what in 2021.
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Wisconsin Dells

John Mercure is joined by Leah-Hauck Mills, communication manager for the Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau, and they discuss why you should visit Wisconsin Dells for a golf getaway. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Black River Falls, WInews8000.com

Western to add robotic programming course in Black River Falls

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Western Technical College students will be able to learn about robotics in Black River Falls starting in June. Western is offering an introduction to industrial robotics course this summer at its location at 24 Fillmore St., Black River Falls. The two-credit course will introduce participants...
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Elkhart Lake

John Mercure is joined by Todd Montaba, owner of Quit Qui Oc Golf Club in Elkhart Lake, and he shares why you should visit Elkhart Lake for your next golf getaway. Listen to their conversation above. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Marinette County

John Mercure is joined by Jennifer Short, development and tourism director for Marinette County, and she shares why you should visit Marinette County for a golf getaway. Listen to their conversation above. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Tomah, WIwwisradio.com

Tomah VA To Host COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in BRF Saturday, May 15th

The Tomah VA is going to be holding another COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Black River Falls this weekend. The clinic will be Saturday from 8:00 – 3:30 in the Milt Lunda Memorial Arena at the Jackson County Fairgrounds. They’ll be administering the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine. Any veteran, or their spouse, family member, or caregiver can get their COVID-19 vaccine. Walk-ins are accepted, but you can also pre-register by calling 800-872-8662 extension 66274. A link for online registration can be found here.
Tomah, WInews8000.com

Tomah VA to host COVID-19 vaccine event Saturday in Black River Falls

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — The Tomah Veterans Affairs Medical Center will provide COVID-19 vaccines to veterans, their spouses and their caregivers Saturday during an outreach event in Black River Falls. The vaccine clinic runs from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Milt Lunda Memorial Arena, 388 Melrose Street. The...
Black River Falls, WIcwbradio.com

Look For Tiger Kindness Rocks in Black River Falls

-Sunshine, friendship, and exercise are all great for your mental health. The Black River Falls School District encourages residents to boost their mental health this month by looking for Tiger Kindness rocks in your neighborhood. Look for the paw print, send them a picture, and get a prize. Make sure to re-hide the rock to keep the kindness flowing.