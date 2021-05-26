Hoffman Aquatic Center To Open June 7th
The Hoffman Aquatic Center will be open for the summer starting Monday, June 7th. The City of Black River Falls Parks & Recreation Department says there’ll be a slightly modified schedule this year due to a nationwide lifeguard shortage, and that some sections of the pool may be closed off at certain times. The Parks & Rec Department is still recruiting and training lifeguards to try and maximize safety. A full schedule and cost to get into the Hoffman Aquatic Center can be found below.wwisradio.com