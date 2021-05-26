There is more to Jeremy Lin than ‘Linsanity’

During the Play-In games, Jeremy Lin was probably so bored that he felt it was the most appropriate time to hint at retirement on a post from his official Twitter. Included in the lengthy statement, Lin notes that many of his peers were signed ahead of him, which made him believe his time was coming, but as deserving as he was, it never did. Lin appeared to give himself credit for what he had done in the league but changed his tone later on in the statement.