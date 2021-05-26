newsbreak-logo
There is more to Jeremy Lin than ‘Linsanity’

By Christina Pazzanese
Harvard Health
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBasketball star Jeremy Lin’s message on Wednesday was a little surprising. “You will always be more than your accomplishments,” he said. Unexpected advice from someone who has already achieved so much since graduating from Harvard College in 2010, having broken cultural barriers to become a pioneering NBA sensation as well as an activist and philanthropist. But Lin’s fairy-tale rise from College hoops player to global icon as the first American of Chinese or Taiwanese descent to be an NBA starter wasn’t what it appeared, he confessed in his virtual address for Class Day, an annual College event honoring graduating seniors.

Harvard, MAharvardmagazine.com

Jeremy Lin to Speak at Harvard College Class Day

Remember Linsanity? It’s returning to campus: Jeremy Lin ’10, the Harvard basketball stalwart (he was captain his senior year) who became a phenomenon in the National Basketball Association (NBA)—which has few Asian American players—has been named speaker for Harvard College’s virtual Class Day on Wednesday, May 26, during the online graduation and reunion exercises extending from May 25 through the Harvard Alumni Association’s annual meeting on June 4 and beyond.
