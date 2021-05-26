There is more to Jeremy Lin than ‘Linsanity’
Basketball star Jeremy Lin’s message on Wednesday was a little surprising. “You will always be more than your accomplishments,” he said. Unexpected advice from someone who has already achieved so much since graduating from Harvard College in 2010, having broken cultural barriers to become a pioneering NBA sensation as well as an activist and philanthropist. But Lin’s fairy-tale rise from College hoops player to global icon as the first American of Chinese or Taiwanese descent to be an NBA starter wasn’t what it appeared, he confessed in his virtual address for Class Day, an annual College event honoring graduating seniors.news.harvard.edu