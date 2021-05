ELKHART — Hubbard Hill Living Wisdom Community and Granger Community Church are partnering to bring an intergenerational learning program to the Elkhart County. “There are about 150 intergenerational programs similar to this in the country out of about 17,000 health care facilities,” Hubbard Hill Living Wisdom Community CEO Patrick Pingel said Monday. “It’s something that, we’re studying best practices, we’re talking to those that have longevity and thriving. We believe that the future of senior living will involve intergenerational activities like this.”