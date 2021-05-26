Cancel
Pets

Rescue of the Week: Meet Lulu

sandiegouniontribune.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleMeet Lulu. She is about 3 months old and needs a forever, loving home. She has been living inside and is potty trained. Lulu would need to be adopted under a spay contract. For information about Lulu, go to www.sahh4life.org and send an adoption application.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
