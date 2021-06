A good friend’s husband once told her that she needed the right tools for the job when she wanted to buy an expensive vacuum cleaner. This is how I feel about my iPads, and I assume others feel the same way about their devices, computers, etc. I went through a series of Macs, between desktops and laptops, to do my job, but once I started using an iPad, I haven’t looked back. I can’t even remember for sure how many I’ve had, but I’m pretty sure the iPad Pro 11″ 2021 featured in this review is my sixth. Each one helps me do my job a little better than the previous one. Will the 2021 model be better than the 2018 model I’ve been using for more than two years?