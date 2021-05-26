newsbreak-logo
Vertical Entertainment Ups Nick Muntz To VP Sales & Distribution

By Patrick Hipes
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has promoted Nick Muntz to VP Sales and Distribution. He had been Director of Sales and Marketing at the indie distributor since 2019. In his new role, Muntz will continue to work with Vertical partners Rich Goldberg and Peter Jarowey, to whom he reports, and will oversee day-to-day distribution of the company’s non-theatrical sales operations. He will also continue to support strategic development via sales partnerships, content curation and market expansion for all of Vertical’s distribution platforms.

