KJ Apa to Star in Rod Lurie's Military Drama 'West Pointer' for Lionsgate

Arnold Schwarzenegger is set to star in a new Netflix spy drama in what will be the movie veteran’s first major foray into scripted television. The streamer has given an eight-episode order to the untitled spy series, produced by Skydance TV and created by Nick Santora (Reacher, Scorpion). Schwarzenegger (who will also serve as executive producer) is set to star alongside Unreal actor Monica Barbaro, who will play his daughter in the series. Netflix outbid several other competitors in November to secure the rights to the project and quickly put it into development with a script-to-series commitment.