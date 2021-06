The Grammy-winning singer, Ariana Grande, has been quite the busy lady recently with a new album, a wedding to plan, and now, a stint on The Voice. The gifted artist, who has a huge following, is definitely going to switch things up for Season 21 of the talent show! At the end of March, on a casual day, fans of Grande were given the surprise of a lifetime, when in typical millennial fashion, the songstress dropped the announcement on her Instagram account saying, "Surprise !!! I am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice ! @nickjonas we will miss you."