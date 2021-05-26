Parks & Rec offer take-home mystery family movies

Holly Springs Parks & Recreation is supported by United Arts Council of Raleigh and Wake County and the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Hailed by The Grand Rapids Press as “top-notch, instrumental wizardry,” The Moxie Strings offer listeners the unique opportunity to experience some of the world’s best- known instruments through an electric, innovative lens. The Moxie Strings compose the majority of their pieces and arrange melodies from many countries, resulting in a genre-blurring blend of ear-catching, mainstream melodies and foot-stomping, rock-influenced rhythms. The band’s polished, high-energy show continues to redefine strings’ role in contemporary music, and offers audience members a diverse, fun, musical experience. Current Magazine insists that “the future of music could not be in better hands.” Tickets go on sale April 19 at the Box Office at (919)567-4000 or online www.hollyspringsnc.gov/tickets!