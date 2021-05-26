newsbreak-logo
Wake Forest, NC

Parks & Rec offer take-home mystery family movies

 3 days ago

The Wake Forest Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources Department is selling 40 “Family Mystery Movie Night” take-home kits on RecDesk for $5 each. Each kit includes everything you need to enjoy a fun-filled Family Movie Night at home. For just $5, you can register for a kit that includes a family-friendly movie (the movies are G or PG-rated and suitable for all ages), a popcorn bucket, popcorn, and candy. Pre-registration is required at https://wakeforestnc.recdesk.com/Community/Home. The program is titled “Family Mystery Movie Night Kit.”

Holly Springs, NChollyspringsnc.us

The Moxie Strings

Holly Springs Parks & Recreation is supported by United Arts Council of Raleigh and Wake County and the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Hailed by The Grand Rapids Press as “top-notch, instrumental wizardry,” The Moxie Strings offer listeners the unique opportunity to experience some of the world’s best- known instruments through an electric, innovative lens. The Moxie Strings compose the majority of their pieces and arrange melodies from many countries, resulting in a genre-blurring blend of ear-catching, mainstream melodies and foot-stomping, rock-influenced rhythms. The band’s polished, high-energy show continues to redefine strings’ role in contemporary music, and offers audience members a diverse, fun, musical experience. Current Magazine insists that “the future of music could not be in better hands.” Tickets go on sale April 19 at the Box Office at (919)567-4000 or online www.hollyspringsnc.gov/tickets!
Wake Forest, NC
WRAL News

Wake Forest announces plans for summer season at Holding Park Aquatic Center

Wake Forest, N.C. — Wake Forest announced this week more details about its plans to reopen Holding Park Aquatic Centerr for the summer swim season later this month. The facility, located at 133 W. Owen Ave., features a six-lane, 25-yard lap pool, two water slides with plunge pool and children’s pool with water play. It's open for public swimming and swim lessons. The pool will open for the season at 9 a.m., May 29.