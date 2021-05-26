Parks & Rec offer take-home mystery family movies
The Wake Forest Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources Department is selling 40 “Family Mystery Movie Night” take-home kits on RecDesk for $5 each. Each kit includes everything you need to enjoy a fun-filled Family Movie Night at home. For just $5, you can register for a kit that includes a family-friendly movie (the movies are G or PG-rated and suitable for all ages), a popcorn bucket, popcorn, and candy. Pre-registration is required at https://wakeforestnc.recdesk.com/Community/Home. The program is titled “Family Mystery Movie Night Kit.”wakeforestgazette.com