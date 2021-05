The Merc Playhouse will offer a summer theater camp this June with the theme “Reimagined Tales as Old as Time.”. The camp will take place from June 28 to July 2 in three groups — students entering grades nine through 12 will practice from 9 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., students entering grades five through eight will practice from 9 a.m. to noon and students entering grades second through fourth will practice from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.