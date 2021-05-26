newsbreak-logo
Live poetry returns to Wake Forest

 3 days ago

Wake Forest Coffee Company hosts first live poetry since COVID. Live poetry returns to Wake Forest on Saturday, June 5 in a show billed as The Quarantined Poets Supper Club. The show will be hosted by the Wake Forest Coffee Company in collaboration with local poets. Located in historic downtown Wake Forest, the indie coffeehouse became an epicenter for spoken word poetry in the Triangle.

