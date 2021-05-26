newsbreak-logo
Almost time to judge the mustaches

Several members of the Wake Forest Police Department are raising money for NC Special Olympics and the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics by participating in “Mustache May.”. Throughout the month of May, participating officers and staff will encourage community members to donate to Special Olympics and the nearly...

