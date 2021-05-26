Cancel
Metallica's foundation to donate $1.6 million to schools

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"It has been amazing to see this program continue to grow and thrive. I get so grateful hearing from those who benefit from our grant. Hearing their story of doubt to direction. From those who are able to pursue additional education leading directly to meaningful employment. It gave us confidence that we are doing the right thing and inspired us to do even more. We are very proud and excited to work with additional schools encouraging even more Metallica Scholars to pursue a profession in the skilled trades." – James Hetfield, Metallica co-founder, guitarist, and vocalist.

Akron, OHdowntownakron.com

GAR Foundation Awards More Than $1.6 Million to Akron-Area Nonprofits

Akron, Ohio (May 25, 2021) — GAR Foundation is thrilled to announce it has awarded $1,670,710 in grants to Akron organizations at its May grant distribution meeting. This round of funding included proactive grants to support summer learning at the YMCA and Boys & Girls Clubs for Akron Public Schools’ students.
CharitiesKerrang

Metallica pledge over a million dollars to educational funding

Since 2019, Metallica have been supporting American community colleges through the Metallica Scholars Initiative, part of their charitable All Within My Hands Foundation, which in conjunction with the American Association of Community Colleges gives financial support to educational programmes that teach skills and trades. The band have just revealed that they’ll be donating $1.6 million to the funding this year, and expanding the number of colleges supported from 15 to 23.
Days Creek, ORNRToday.com

Days Creek Charter School named recipient of Laura Bush Foundation for America's Libraries grant

DAYS CREEK — Days Creek Charter School was one of 205 schools from across the county to receive a $5,000 grant through the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries. “Our school library will benefit greatly from this generous grant,” said Days Creek Superintendent Steve Woods. “Our library has begun transforming into a vibrant and welcoming place where students gather to read and engage in hands-on activities. This grant will help support our continued vision.”
Howard, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Howard law school receives $10 million donation, to be used for scholarships

The Howard University School of Law announced the largest donation in its 152-year history - a $10 million grant to support scholarships and training opportunities for students pursuing careers in public service law. The gift from the New York-based Jerome L. Greene Foundation is part of an effort to support...
Charitiesbizjournals

N.C. A&T engineering school receives $1M donation from Clark Foundation

The College of Engineering at North Carolina A&T University’ has received a $1 million investment from the A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation. N.C. A&T will use the investment over two years to fund completion scholarships with an emphasis on supporting eligible students from Washington, D.C. Half of the...
CharitiesTimes Union

Feed the Fridge Receives Donation from the Lantry Family Foundation

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. Feed the Fridge just got the stamp of approval from the Lantry Family Foundation, in the form of a generous donation to We Care, Inc., the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization behind the Feed the Fridge initiative. The donation will go toward establishing more fridge locations in the D.C. area.
Charitiestribuneledgernews.com

Sawnee EMC Foundation donates $5K to MUST Ministries

The Sawnee Electric Membership Foundation has distributed over $24,000 to area nonprofits, including $5,000 to MUST Ministries. The funds for these projects are raised from Sawnee EMC’s member-owners through the Operation Round Up Program, which allows participating members to round up their electric bill to the next dollar, according to the foundation. On average, participating members will contribute $6 per year. The money collected through Operation Round Up is directed to the Foundation and 100% is then administered in a series of grants by its voluntary board of directors.
Charitiesstpetecatalyst.com

Patrick Brett Foundation to donate $100,000 to Fresh Start Scholarship at SPC

St. Petersburg College to provide students the opportunity for a second chance through the Fresh Start Scholarship. This donation matches a similar $100,000 donation given to SPC in 2020. Terry and Kim Brett created the foundation in 2016 in memory of their son, Patrick, who passed away in a car accident in 2005. Its mission is to offer guidance, nurture ambition, promote leadership and encourage positive change in the community. Over the years, the foundation has donated more than $375,000 to SPC in support of scholarships for individuals seeking to improve their lives through education. Scholarship applicants can contact Caity Carter, SPC Scholarship Manager, at Carter.Caity@spcollege.edu or (727) 614-7220.
CharitiesBrainerd Dispatch

Donation made to CLC Foundation

A $1,000 donation to the Central Lakes College Foundation in the name of John and Matt Pecarich of Kurilla Real Estate was presented on Monday, May 10. The father-and-son Realtors selected the CLC Foundation, specifically the basketball program, as the first recipients of the first Good Neighbor Award, an annual honor presented by the Minnesota Association of Realtors.
CharitiesTri-City Herald

3 Rivers foundation celebrates $40,000 donation for COVID relief

Abbey Cameron, executive director of 3 Rivers Community Foundation, thanks Steven Ashby, PNNL director and Battelle senior vice president, for his company’s $40,000 donation for their COVID-19 response fund to benefit nonprofit agencies in the Mid-Columbia. The 3 Rivers Community Foundation funded $273,000 in COVID grants since April 2020. Second...
Lincoln, NE1029thebuzz.com

Metallica To Livestream Concert For All Within My Hands Foundation

In honor of the All Within My Hands Foundation's Month Of Giving, Metallica is resuming “#MetallicaMondays,” in which they stream a live show for fans on the band's YouTube channel and on Facebook every week, but this time it's for one night only. This Monday (May 24th) at 8 p.m. ET, Metallica will stream their September 6, 2018 concert in Lincoln, Nebraska from the WorldWired Tour.
Fort Worth, TXfortworthbusiness.com

Sundt Foundation donates to four charities

The Sundt Foundation awarded nearly $9,000 in grants to four nonprofits in Fort Worth and Tarrant County in its most recent quarterly giving round. “The North Texas Sundt Foundation committee believes in giving back to and supporting the communities where we live and work,” said Barbara Terry, the Sundt Foundation’s North Texas board member. “Supporting organizations like Cook Children’s Health Foundation and Project 4031 makes me proud to be a part of the Sundt family and the Foundation.”
Maryville, MOmaryvilleforum.com

Business donates to tech school program

MARYVILLE, Mo. — When the Building Trades program at Northwest Technical School found itself in need of assistance, a local company stepped forward with help. Double B Development recently donated a lot in its subdivision located on the south end of the Maryville city limits to ensure that the program would have a top-notch project for the 2021-22 academic year.
CharitiesBrown Daily Herald

Gates Foundation grants Annenberg Institute $999,260

The Annenberg Institute received a $999,260 grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation last month to fund the National Student Support Accelerator. The NSSA research aims to strengthen and grow high-impact tutoring programs and opportunities for K-12 students nationwide. This funding will support the project for two years. Director...