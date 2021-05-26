McNeilus to introduce 'tech-forward' products

LEBANON, Ohio – Fecon introduces Fecon Green Hydraulic Fluids, a zinc-free, readily biodegradable formula that withstands the rigors of land clearing and forestry mulching. This environmentally friendly product meets or exceeds Vickers M-2950-S, Vickers 1-286-5, U.S. Steel 126, and U.S. Steel 127 criteria. It eliminates the worry of accidental petroleum spills and meets or exceeds high-pressure pump requirements. Low volatility increases the flash and fire safety features, protecting the equipment and its operators. Ideal for hydraulic equipment operating in wet or dusty environments, Fecon Green has a high viscosity index (VI) that provides fluid protection under higher loads and pressures. It also provides seal conditioning which extends seal life and reduces oil leakage. Fecon Green is compatible with the same system materials and components that are designed to operate on mineral oil based and most synthetic based fluids. It is engineered to perform in extreme conditions such as forestry, marine and industrial hydraulic systems that require Anti-Wear (AW), anti-rust, anti-oxidation, anti-foam and demusibility properties.