SEC Football: CBS Sports Announces 2021 Schedule Including Alabama At Florida On September 18

“Everyone is entitled to a struggle. By that, I mean you’ve got to persevere. I’m a CPA. You have to take an examination to be a CPA. I took the exam the first time and I failed. That made me more determined to keep on doing what I was doing. I took it again and I passed half of it. If you don’t pass it on three times, you’re out. I took it for the third time and I passed. That’s what I mean when I say everyone is entitled to a struggle. That’s my way of life. In fact, that’s the way I sign my email. I put my name with the words entitled and struggle in capital letters because, to me, that’s what life is all about. Things happen in life that you wish didn’t happen. Bad stuff. Just keep on keeping on, that’s what works.” – Don Young of Hoover.