SEC Football: CBS Sports Announces 2021 Schedule Including Alabama At Florida On September 18

 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CBS Local)- Mark your calendars SEC fans. CBS Sports announced its schedule of games for the 2021 college football season with three matchups already selected as the SEC Game of the Week, highlighted by Alabama visiting Florida in an SEC Championship Game rematch from last season. The 2021 SEC on CBS schedule has 15 total games including the SEC Championship set for Saturday, December 4 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Alabama Statewvua23.com

Alabama Wins 2021 SEC Softball Tournament Championship

It’s best to say Alabama Athletics is living up to Tuscaloosa’s nickname of “Title Town.”. The Crimson Tide softball team is adding another SEC championship under its belt. The 13 winning streaks continued as Alabama defeated No.4 Florida 4-0 in the championship game. After winning the 2021 SEC Softball Tournament...
Florida StatePosted by
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: Under-the-radar Florida OT prospect picks Vols

Looking for discussion on the newest member of Tennessee’s recruiting class?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ryan Callahan (from his home daycare center) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss Tennessee securing a commitment from under-the-radar offensive tackle prospect Brian Grant.
Florida StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NCAA Men's Regionals: Florida State goes low at home, Clemson and Oklahoma struggle

College golf’s championship season continues this week with men’s Division I regional play at six locations across the country. Three of the six regional championship sites will have 13 teams and 10 individuals competing, while the other three will have 14 teams and five individuals (81 teams and 45 individuals, total). Tournaments will be held from Monday, May 17 through Wednesday, May 19.
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Auburn football: Alabama also recruiting TJ Finley hard

As it turns out, Auburn football isn’t the only SEC program in the Yellowhammer State looking to land LSU QB TJ Finley from the transfer portal. Alabama is also barking up his tree–although no fanbase should stay further away from any tree than the Tide’s–in addition to several other SEC programs.
Alabama Statetdalabamamag.com

Alabama football has built a solid foundation for 2022 class

Alabama football has built a solid foundation for 2022 class https://tdalabamamag.com/2021/05/17/alabama-football-has-built-a-solid-foundation-for-2022-class/">. Alabama football has verbal commitments from six prospects in the 2022 recruiting class ahead of recruits being allowed to visit college campuses again on June 1st. The Tide will look to build on this solid group this summer by...
Florida Statebtpowerhouse.com

South Florida Transfer Michael Durr Commits To Indiana

Earlier this week, the Indiana Hoosiers got some exciting news as South Florida transfer Michael Durr announced his commitment to the program. Durr should add some valuable depth upfront behind players like Trayce Jackson-Davis. Durr is listed at 7-foot-0 and 250 pounds and has spent the last three years at...
Florida State247Sports

Offseason Inventory: EDGE Overview

Florida State made defensive end a priority in the 2021 recruiting cycle, adding two transfers in addition to three incoming freshmen in order to overhaul the position after a lackluster year of production and the departure of two eventual draftees in Joshua Kaindoh and Janarius Robinson. Have the new additions...
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Don Young of Hoover

“Everyone is entitled to a struggle. By that, I mean you’ve got to persevere. I’m a CPA. You have to take an examination to be a CPA. I took the exam the first time and I failed. That made me more determined to keep on doing what I was doing. I took it again and I passed half of it. If you don’t pass it on three times, you’re out. I took it for the third time and I passed. That’s what I mean when I say everyone is entitled to a struggle. That’s my way of life. In fact, that’s the way I sign my email. I put my name with the words entitled and struggle in capital letters because, to me, that’s what life is all about. Things happen in life that you wish didn’t happen. Bad stuff. Just keep on keeping on, that’s what works.” – Don Young of Hoover.
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

Online poker dropped from Florida gambling deal

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe of Florida agreed to drop references to online casino games from a new gambling deal, alleviating concerns that the agreement could turn cellphones into mobile slot machines. A provision of the gambling deal included a “miscellaneous section,” outlining that Florida would negotiate in...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Atlanta murder suspect caught in south Alabama

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (AP) — A man wanted for murder in Atlanta has been caught in south Alabama. Officials said Andre Thomas was arrested on Friday in Covington County, south of Montgomery. Last week, officials had said they were expanding the search for the 40-year-old Thomas to Alabama, saying they believed...
Alabama StateYellowhammer News

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signs bill into law legalizing medical marijuana

Governor Kay Ivey on Monday officially signed into law SB 46, which legalizes the permitted medicinal use of cannabis in the state of Alabama. The bill establishes the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission to oversee and manage a comprehensive regulatory system related to medical marijuana in the Yellowhammer State; the cultivation, processing, transporting, testing and dispensing of medical cannabis would be licensed and regulated. Patients with a listed qualifying medical condition could be granted a valid medical cannabis card for the medical use of marijuana.