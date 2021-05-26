SEC Football: CBS Sports Announces 2021 Schedule Including Alabama At Florida On September 18
(CBS Local)- Mark your calendars SEC fans. CBS Sports announced its schedule of games for the 2021 college football season with three matchups already selected as the SEC Game of the Week, highlighted by Alabama visiting Florida in an SEC Championship Game rematch from last season. The 2021 SEC on CBS schedule has 15 total games including the SEC Championship set for Saturday, December 4 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.denton.bubblelife.com