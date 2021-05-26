8 People Dead In San Jose Shooting

(San Jose, CA) — At least eight people are dead after a mass shooting in downtown San Jose. Russell Davis with the Santa Clara County sheriff’s office confirmed the shooter is also dead from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound because the officers did not return fire. The shooting took place at a city transportation light rail yard this morning. Davis said the yard is right next door to the sheriff’s office and officers immediately rushed in to secure the area and offer aid to the victims. Bomb squads are at the suspect’s home and at the light rail yard looking for possible explosives. Most of the victims are city transportation employees and several are wounded and in the hospital. Police say the suspect is an employee of the city transportation agency and reports identify the man as Samuel Cassidy.