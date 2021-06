People in the Wood River Valley and other parts of rural Idaho who need emergency health care now have access to some of the same top health experts as patients in Boise. The St. Luke’s Health System is expanding its virtual care services to more emergency departments, the organization stated in a news release. Patients will be able to connect virtually with neurologists, behavioral health providers, pediatricians, social workers and critical-care and nursing-support specialists, as well as emergency physicians and nursing teams at the St. Luke’s Virtual Care Center in Boise.