Pearson’s Candy Company Has Unveiled Two New Salted Nut Roll Flavors

I don't know what is happening at Pearson's Candy company but apparently they felt the need to come up with two new flavors of their classic Salted Nut Roll. For those of you who may not be in the loop the Pearson's Candy company started way back in 1909 and was first established in Minneapolis. They offer a variety of candies but I believe are most famous for their Salted Nut Roll candy bar which debut back in 1933.