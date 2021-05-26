newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Pearson’s Candy Company Has Unveiled Two New Salted Nut Roll Flavors

By Jeanne Ryan
Posted by 
Power 96
Power 96
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I don't know what is happening at Pearson's Candy company but apparently they felt the need to come up with two new flavors of their classic Salted Nut Roll. For those of you who may not be in the loop the Pearson's Candy company started way back in 1909 and was first established in Minneapolis. They offer a variety of candies but I believe are most famous for their Salted Nut Roll candy bar which debut back in 1933.

power96radio.com
Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://power96radio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
Minneapolis, MN
Food & Drinks
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Minneapolis, MN
Business
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candy Bar#Nut#Candies#Food Drink#Tex Mex#Churro#Salted Nut Rolls#Salty Sweet Flavor#Red Hot Cinnamon#Style#Heat#Limited Edition#Company#Consumer Trends#Copycats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Business
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Red Wing, MNPosted by
Power 96

Red Wing, MN Native Wins Over $20,000 on Wheel of Fortune!

On the May 18th, 2021 Wheel of Fortune, Chris Newman, raised in Red Wing, Minnesota, and now living in Hawthorne, California, won $20,700...and he had to beat cancer to do it. That sounds like the beginning of a romance novel, but it really happened to the Minnesota native. According to a story in the Post Bulletin, Newman had twice auditioned for the show, and both time failed to make it on after...
Food SafetyPosted by
Power 96

RECALL: Hy-Vee Urges Consumers To Check Taco Kits

There haven't been any illnesses reported to date, but people with egg allergies or sensitivity to eggs should take this recall seriously. Hy-Vee says those people could have a serious or even a life-threatening reaction if they consume the Chicken Street Taco Kits that have been sold in the grocery-chains stores.
Faribault, MNPosted by
Power 96

Faribault’s New Hammond Anderson Park

Faribault City Councilors Jonathan Wood and Tom Spooner were guests on today's AM Minnesota program on KDHL. We covered a variety of topics including development of the city's newest park. The large tract of land south of Crooked Pint on the east side of Highway 60 next to the viaduct...
Oregon StatePosted by
Power 96

Real Life Oregon Trail: Stay Overnight In A Covered Wagon

Now that people are gearing up and making plans to get out and about this summer, after pretty much nothing happening last summer due to COVID-19, there is one spot in Minnesota, that offers up the opportunity to sleep like you were living out life as if you were playing the game Oregon Trail. Check out these Conestoga Covered Wagons that people are renting out.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Power 96

9/11-Themed Bar Opens in Fort Worth, TX to Mixed Reviews

In Texas, there's just about a bar for every type of person. You have your local dive bars with live music, your over-the-top downtown city life bars where you're sure to catch a glimpse of Matthew McConaughey, and of course bars with some really big country dance floors. What they didn't have was a bar themed after one of the most tragic events in U.S. history — 9/11. That is ... until now.
SciencePosted by
Power 96

The Corn Hack You Never Knew You Needed

Corn on the cob is a delicious treat but the preparation can leave a little to be desired. For a side dish, corn requires a lot of TLC to get just right. There are two traditional methods for cooking corn on the cob: in boiling water on the stovetop or on the grill itself.
Rice County, MNPosted by
Power 96

Rice County Steam & Gas Engine Swap Meet & Flea Market

The Twenty Second Rice County Steam and Gas Engine Club Swap Meet and Flea Market will be this weekend on their showgrounds located on Highway 3 just south of Northfield. The gates will be open Saturday May 29, 2021 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm and Sunday May 30, 2021 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. You can buy, sell or trade just about anything! The consignment auction will be Saturday morning at 9:00 am and the tractor pull Sunday morning at 9:00 am.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Power 96

WATCH: Viral MN Drone Duo Captures Live Concert at First Ave

Sky Candy Studios have another stunning drone-shot video, and this one features a live performance at First Avenue. The duo behind recent viral drone videos featuring Bryant Lake Bowl, Mann Theatre in Plymouth, the Mall of America and others is back with another jaw-dropping video. Last March, Twin Cities-based aerial...
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
Power 96

The Guess Who To Headline Liberty Block Party

ST. CLOUD -- Legendary Canadian rock band The Guess Who will be headlining next month's Liberty Block Party in St. Cloud. Liberty Bank President Mark Bragelman says while the event isn't new for them, there is a lot of logistics that went into making this year's concert happen. It's interesting,...
Minnesota StatePosted by
InsideHook

Can the Ex-Master Distiller of Jameson Put Minnesota Whiskey on the Map?

“I think I speak quite correctly, but the first time I met the team in Minnesota, they needed subtitles.”. For new O’Shaughnessy Distilling Company Master Distiller Brian Nation, a sudden move from Ireland to Minnesota was bound to cause culture shock. But the former Master Distiller for Irish Distillers — aka the group behind Jameson, Redbreast, Powers and Midleton whiskeys — thankfully found his new surroundings quite charming, language barriers aside.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors

There are many charming towns to explore in Minnesota. On the North Shore, one of the most popular is Two Harbors. Though this town is small – around 3,500 people live there – it is full of things to do. It’s full of great shops, restaurants, and nature areas. Not only that, but it’s a […] The post Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors appeared first on Only In Your State.