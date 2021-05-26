Cancel
Compology announces new grant program

By Sophia Englehart
Recycling Today
 5 days ago

Compology, San Francisco, announced a new “Clean and Green” grants initiative on May 25. The grants will be offered to 25 municipalities of any size throughout the United States. Through the grant program, cities will be given free Compology’s technology, allowing them to take control of their landfill waste, improve recycling rates, lower carbon emissions and save money, the company says.

www.recyclingtoday.com
