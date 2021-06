I am still on the hunt for a few patio pieces that I am wanting for our new YARD! We have a yard now! And honestly it’s been a highlight of this year for us. We’ve been talking about have some kind of flat grassy yard since the last house we were in, saved our nest-egg of funds that we were told we would need to make the last house’s backyard be what we’ve been dreaming of… and then we never did it. LOL. True Todryk fashion, we really stink at yard upkeep. BUT since we have recently moved it became a blessing that we didn’t pour into that house what ultimately we ended doing in our home now… and we’re PUMPED!