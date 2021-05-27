Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Seeking a pill to cure Covid: drugmakers eye alternative to vaccines

By Issam Ahmed and Lucie Aubourg, Handout
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UYdCz_0aCRluN500
This handout photo obtained May 26, 2021 courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the investigational antiviral pill Molnupiravir /Merck & Co,Inc./AFP

Prevention is better than cure -- but when it comes to Covid, what happens when people can't get the vaccine, don't want it, or they're immune suppressed and it fails to stop infection?

The hunt is on for a coronavirus treatment that can be taken as a pill soon after a confirmed positive, halting the disease in its tracks so that cases that might have been severe end up being nothing more than a bad cold.

Several companies are working on so-called oral antivirals, which would mimic what the drug Tamiflu does for influenza.

"It's great that we have vaccine rollout that has been significant, but it certainly will not be taken by everybody in our population, and not everybody who takes the vaccine will have a full response to it," David Hirschwerk, an infectious diseases physician at Northwell Health in New York told AFP.

An easily storable and transportable pill would also offer practical advantages over existing treatments such as monoclonal antibodies, which are mainly injected by drips at hospital infusion centers.

- Promising results -

One of the frontrunners in these efforts is a twice-a-day drug called Molnupiravir, which is being developed by Merck in partnership with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

Early results from a Phase 2 trial showed that, among dozens of volunteers who tested positive at the start, none of those who received the drug had any detectable virus by day five; while a quarter of those who received a placebo did.

The numbers are promising but too small to draw firm conclusions from, and the company is now enrolling for a Phase 3 trial involving 1,850 people with results expected by fall.

"Viruses are basically little machines and they need certain components to replicate themselves," Daria Hazuda, Merck's chief scientific officer of the company's exploratory science center, told AFP. Antivirals are designed to interfere with that process.

Molnupiravir belongs to a class of antiviral called "polymerase inhibitors," which work by targeting an enzyme that viruses need to copy their genetic material, and introducing mutations that leave them unable to replicate.

Because antibodies target a surface protein of the coronavirus that is continually evolving, antivirals are expected to be more variant-proof.

- Early use -

Currently, there's just one antiviral approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat Covid, which is Remdesivir by Gilead Sciences.

Like Molnupiravir, it is a polymerase inhibitor, though their precise actions differ.

Remdesivir's biggest disadvantage is that it was developed as an intravenous drug and targeted at hospitalized Covid patients, among whom it was shown to modestly reduce recovery time.

But by the time Covid has progressed to severe, much of the harm to patients' health comes from their own immune systems going into overdrive and damaging their organs, rather than viral replication.

That's why the focus now is on oral formulations that can be taken within days of infection, and apart from Merck, there are a few other notable entrants.

Roche and Atea have begun a 1,400 patient trial to study their own oral polymerase inhibitor, AT-527.

"This drug has so far been shown to be very potent in vitro," Jean-Pierre Sommadossi, founder and CEO of Atea told AFP.

"I think that after the pandemic, you're going to have a phase which is going to be endemic," he predicted, with the company hoping to file for authorization by the end of the year and launch the drug by 2022.

- Curing the cold? -

Pfizer, which has developed one of pandemic's foremost vaccines, is also attracting significant attention for its oral drug PF-07321332, which has begun Phase 1 human trials in healthy patients.

Its timeline is a little behind the others, because the medicine, which belongs to a class called "protease inhibitors," was designed specifically against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, with work beginning in March 2020.

Protease enzymes act as molecular scissors that cut long protein chains into smaller pieces, that are then re-assembled as part of viral replication.

"Our investigational orally-administered protease inhibitor was designed to 'fit into' the protease (ie stick into the scissors) and 'block it' (i.e. keep the scissors from working)," Charlotte Allerton, head of medicine design for Pfizer, told AFP.

The company is hoping to expand to late stage studies by the middle of this year, she added.

All the drugmakers also plan to study their medicines for preventative use among close contacts of infected people.

The antivirals under development have demonstrated effectiveness in lab studies against other types of coronaviruses -- some of which cause serious diseases like SARS and MERs, while others cause the cold.

"If it is proven to be very safe and proven to be effective, then it can be used broadly, irrespective of the diagnosis, to treat and prevent multiple respiratory infections," said Hazuda of Merck's product.

AFP

AFP

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugmakers#Curing#Pill#Drug Treatment#Patient Infections#Genetic Diseases#Tamiflu#Northwell Health#Ridgeback Biotherapeutics#Gilead Sciences#Vaccine Rollout#Treatments#Healthy Patients#Oral Formulations#Infectious Diseases#Infection#Influenza#So Called Oral Antivirals#Monoclonal Antibodies#Viruses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Flu
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Medical & Biotechdallassun.com

Molecular Partners Announces First Patient Dosed in COVID-19 NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating Antiviral Candidate Ensovibep

Global Phase 3 trial designed to investigate safety and efficacy of ensovibep in hospitalized adults with COVID-19 Ensovibep receives U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for the treatment of COVID-19 in both hospitalized and ambulatory settings. ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2021 / Molecular Partners AG (SIX:MOLN), a clinical-stage...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Enochian Biosciences (ENOB) Announces FDA Acceptance of Pre-IND Request For Potential HIV Cure

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Enochian BioSciences, Inc., a company focused on gene-modified cellular and immune therapies in infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that the FDA has accepted a Pre-IND (Investigational New Drug) request for a potential functional cure or treatment of HIV. Written comments are expected this Fall.
Public HealthMedscape News

Why Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine to Children Could Take Time

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Testing COVID-19 vaccines in young children is going to be tricky. Deciding how to approve them and who should get them may be even more difficult. So far, the vaccines available to Americans ages 12 and...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Enochian BioSciences Aims to Advance HIV Treatment That Could Provide Functional Cure

Is the world on the cusp of seeing a potential cure for HIV? California-based Enochian BioSciences is hopeful its experimental asset will be the answer to that 40-year quest. This morning, Enochian announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted a pre-Investigational New Drug request for a cell therapy treatment that combines analogous Natural Killer and Gamma Delta T-cells.
Pharmaceuticalsbolnews.com

What are the impacts of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine?

Sinovac Biotech, a China-based pharmaceutical firm with headquarters in Beijing, produces CoronaVac, a COVID-19 vaccine. The company specializes in the development and production of vaccinations to combat human infectious diseases. This two-dose vaccine is suggested for anyone above the age of 18. According to data from a Brazilian experiment, it...
IndustryBusiness Insider

Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates 90% Overall Efficacy and 100% Protection Against Moderate and Severe Disease in PREVENT-19 Phase 3 Trial

93% efficacy against predominantly circulating Variants of Concern and Variants of Interest. 100% efficacy against variants "not considered Variants of Concern/Interest" All COVID-19 hospitalizations/death occurred in the placebo group. Company to host investor conference call today at 8:30 am ET. GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:...
Medical & Biotechfirstwordpharma.com

Celltrion's anti-COVID-19 monoclonal antibody cuts risk of hospitalisation, death by 72%

Celltrion said Monday that its experimental monoclonal antibody regdanvimab met all of the primary and key secondary endpoints of a Phase III study in patients with mild-to-moderate symptoms of COVID-19. Top-line results showed that regdanvimab, also known as CT-P59, significantly reduced the risk of hospitalisation or death by 72% for patients at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 up to day 28.
HealthMedscape News

Psoriasis Treatment With Biologics: 5 Things to Know

Psoriasis affects at least 100 million people worldwide, with plaque psoriasis (also referred to as psoriasis vulgaris) being the most common form. Although many different medication options are available for psoriasis, the type of treatment prescribed is chosen on the basis of severity and percentage of body surface area (BSA) affected (eg, mild, moderate, moderate to severe, or severe disease). Moderate psoriasis involves 3%-10% of the BSA, while severe psoriasis involves greater than 10%. For moderate to severe psoriasis, the American Academy of Dermatology and National Psoriasis Foundation Guidelines recommend systemic treatments, including biologic agents.
Pharmaceuticalsdailymagazine.news

Norway eyes delay to COVID-19 vaccinations

OSLO (Reuters) -Norway now expects to receive 900,000 fewer Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses in the July-September quarter compared to what authorities had earlier anticipated, Health Minister Bent Hoeie said on Monday. The country of 5.4 million people will at the same time get a higher number of vaccine doses from...
Industrybeefmagazine.com

FDA finalizes guidance for antimicrobial drug oversight

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has finalized guidance for industry (GFI) #263 to outline the process for animal drug sponsors to voluntarily change the approved marketing status of certain medically important antimicrobial drugs from over-the-counter (OTC) to prescription (Rx). Once this change is made, the drugs can only be used in animals under the supervision of a licensed veterinarian.
Public Healthbiopharmadive.com

Novavax says vaccine 90% effective against COVID-19 in large trial

An experimental coronavirus vaccine from the biotechnology company Novavax was 90% effective at preventing COVID-19 in a large clinical trial run in the U.S. and Mexico, a crucially important result that could add another protective shot to the world's arsenal. Results from the Phase 3 study also showed that two...
POTUSWashington Post

Novavax’s coronavirus vaccine is 90 percent effective, study finds

Novavax, a Maryland biotechnology company that endured delays in developing a coronavirus vaccine, revealed results Monday showing that the world is close to having another shot that prevents illness and death, stops virus variants — and proves easy to store. The two-shot regimen was 90 percent effective at preventing people...
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Findings Link Olaparib as Maintenance Drug to Reduced Disease Progression in Advanced Ovarian Cancer

Study results demonstrated consistent benefit across higher and lower-risk patients. In women with advanced ovarian cancer, a PARP inhibitor used as maintenance therapy after primary treatment has been shown to significantly lengthen progression-free survival (PFS). The drug, olaparib (Lynparza; AstraZeneca), is an oral targeted chemotherapy drug that stops the cancer...
HealthPalm Beach Interactive

The FDA's big gamble on the new Alzheimer's drug

The Food and Drug Administration set off a firestorm of debate when it approved a new drug, aducanumab, for Alzheimer’s disease via an accelerated approval pathway. This decision ignored the recommendation of the FDA’s external advisory panel to reject the drug. The FDA grants accelerated approvals for drugs to treat...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Take This Medication, Call Your Doctor Now, FDA Warns

The tablets contain levels of "impurities above acceptable daily limits," according to the FDA. Whether you're taking an over-the-counter ibuprofen for aches and pains or a tablet prescribed by your doctor for a long-term condition, you bank on the medication you consume to make you feel better. Unfortunately, in some rare instances, the pills you're taking can have the opposite effect, which is the case with one medication that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) just announced a recall of. Read on to find out if you could be affected by the latest prescription recall.
Indianapolis, INIbj.com

Lilly’s COVID therapy hits wall as virus wanes

Almost as fast as they went up, they came down again. Temporary infusion clinics in central Indiana that were hurriedly set up to treat patients diagnosed with early stages of COVID-19 have already closed, just months after opening. Clinics operated by or affiliated with Indiana University Health, Community Health, Franciscan...