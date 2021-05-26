newsbreak-logo
Lots happening at Tri-Area Ministry

 3 days ago

The weather is getting warmer and there’s LOTS going on at Tri-Area Ministry Food Pantry!. The number of families which we served was steady in April and May, slightly down from the numbers we saw early in the year. This often happens in the spring, and we expect the pace to pick up again at the end of school. Our volunteer corps remains strong, although we always can use an extra hand – including on our (two) open Saturdays. Check HERE for volunteer info.

