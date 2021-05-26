Community Foundation receiving $3 million startup funding from city

The Jobs for New England Recovery Grant Program, offered by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston to member financial institutions, is intended to assist small businesses and non-profit organizations that have experienced significant losses due to the pandemic. As a member, Jewett City Savings Bank was able to reserve grant funds for eligible organizations in the Bank’s service area. Jewett City Savings Bank focused its support to those organizations that had limited opportunities to participate in other funding sources that became available through the CARES Act and other government programs. One of those organizations was the QVCC Foundation.