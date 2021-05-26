Cancel
Community Foundation receiving $3 million startup funding from city

By Tre Lopushinsky
energeticcity.ca
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Council approved a $3 million investment to start up the North Peace Community Foundation, solidifying the city as a principal partner. The Foundation will invest and dole out proceeds from agreements with BC Hydro in support of Site C. The Community Measures Agreement and the Regional Legacy Benefits Agreement are expected to provide approximately $58 million to the municipality over the next 70 years.

