Wylie City Councilmembers on Tuesday, May 25, approved an amendment to an ordinance regarding the sale of alcohol. The approval allows for the sale, possession, and consumption of an alcoholic beverage, as those terms are defined by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, for special events approved by the city council or the city manager or their designee, on the premises of a park, recreational area or other public open space or facility or structure owned, leased or operated by the city.