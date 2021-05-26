Cancel
Closed Loop Partners launches circular plastics fund

By DeAnne Toto
Recycling Today
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClosed Loop Partners, New York, will manage a fund established by Dow, LyondellBasell and Nova Chemicals that will invest in scalable recycling technologies, equipment upgrades and infrastructure solutions. The companies invested $25 million initially in the Closed Loop Circular Plastics Fund. The fund is seeking additional investments, with the goal...

www.recyclingtoday.com
