Elemental Holding acquires Maryland Core Inc.

By DeAnne Toto
Recycling Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElemental Holding Group has acquired Maryland Core Inc., a Baltimore-based buyer and recycler of catalytic converters, used auto parts and other automotive scrap materials, for $11 million. The transaction was conducted by Elemental Holding Group in cooperation with the Polish International Development Fund, managed by PFR TFI, and the Polish Development Bank.

