After a long wait, Rimac Automobili has finally unveiled the Nevera, an all-electric, hypercar which has been designed and engineered to surpass anyone's expectation of an electric car. The Nevera is the production-ready iteration of the Rimac C_Two concept car, which was revealed at the International Geneva Motor Show in 2018. Since then, Rimac's engineers have refined the new flagship car. The Nevera was developed in-house at Rimac's headquarters in Croatia and only 150 examples of the car will be made.