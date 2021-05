FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After 32 years with the City of Fort St. John, Janet Prestley’s last day in the office is May 28th. Prestley started as a Clerk I in the Administration Department at City Hall in 1989. She was then reclassified to Clerk II in 1995 and a Clerk III in 1998. In June 2000, Prestley was awarded the Deputy City Clerk position before becoming the Director of Legislative and Administrative Services in 2007.