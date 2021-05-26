Lady Gaga Celebrates Born This Way Day at The Abbey
With Pride month on the horizon, this week’s 10th anniversary of Lady Gaga’s groundbreaking Born This Way was due for a big celebration in West Hollywood, and The Abbey provided the consummate locale to do so. The superstar made a surprise appearance there this past weekend, as part of the City of West Hollywood’s 40-day-long “One City One Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival,” which kicked-off on Harvey Milk Day, Saturday, May 22, 2021 and runs through June 30 as Pride month closes.www.laweekly.com