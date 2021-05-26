Lady Gaga Celebrates Born This Way Day at The Abbey

The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel’s lauded cocktail bar, the Spare Room, is scheduled to return May 13 in a new space and with a new alfresco setup. The Spare Room ... Somewhere Else will bring the bar’s games, activity books and cocktails outdoors near the pool, and will add a menu of Italian-leaning small plates in addition to a few new drinks. The Spare Room’s usual location (complete with bowling alley) remains closed, save for private events. The Spare Room ... Somewhere Else is open evenings, Wednesday to Sunday.