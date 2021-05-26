Video: Home of Legendary 'Beast of Busco' for Sale in Indiana

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Looking for a home with a creek, trees and green grass in Beaverhead County? This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1404 sf home with a 2 car attached garage, sits on 5.388 irrigated acres on Blacktail Deer Creek. An added bonus - a 960 sf guest cabin with a studio apartment and a shop/office. Blacktail Deer Creek meanders through the trees with beautiful views of the Blacktail and other mountain ranges. The pastures are irrigated with handline and would make a great spot for a couple of horses. There is a separate fenced area for horses or 4H animals. Located in the popular Blacktail Deer Creek Estates subdivision, this area is surrounded by agriculture and wildlife abound. There is an abundance of deer, elk, moose and antelope and the Centennial & Gravelly mountains are just up the road. Located in the Beaverhead National Forest, this is an area of exceptional outdoor recreation, as it includes an amazingly diverse environment of vegetation, wildlife and waterfowl. Only 5 miles from Dillon.

For open house information, contact Pam Neumeyer, Best of The West Properties at 406-683-5373

The Baldy Mountain Equine Retreat is comprised of 20.6 acres in Southwestern Montana, in the heart of world class fishing and hunting country. Surrounded on three sides by BLM and State lands, this property has privacy and seclusion, only minutes away from the rural town of Dillon, MT and Interstate 15 that runs from Alberta, Canada to Mexico. The indoor arena lets you ride all winter long and the 2 outdoor arenas are set up as a cutting and stock horse training facility, however, it can be utilized for any discipline you prefer. The stunning, custom built, 3000 sf, 3bd 2ba home has an open floor plan with large windows to bring in the natural light and to take advantage of the scenic views of the Beaverhead Valley and the Pioneer Mountains. Baldy is the focal point under the big skies of the Montana landscape. If you are looking for a well-designed horse property, with a single level home, w/in easy access to airports, hospitals and other amenties, call for a showing today!

For open house information, contact Pam Neumeyer, Best of The West Properties at 406-683-5373 This kitchen is huge with a large island, breakfast nook, tons of cabinets, storage and sunshine filling the space. A place for memories to be made for sure! Beautiful built in cabinets and arched doorways throughout the home indicative of the era the home was built.Plenty of room with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living room, formal dining room on the main level. 2 additional bedrooms, another bathroom, gathering room, laundry room and extra storage in the basement. Updates have been done throughout making this home ready for you to move in.Fantastic fenced yard with irrigation rights from the ditch at the edge of the property. Fenced yard, dog run, fire pit and fenced garden are a bonus.

For open house information, contact Marci Almond, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices - Hamilton at 406-375-0166 Built in 1900, this 3bd, 2ba cottage is located on one of the main streets through Dillon and is close to both the University of Montana Western and to downtown Dillon. Has some new framing, some new siding, new subfloor. Sold "as is."

For open house information, contact Pam Neumeyer, Best of The West Properties at 406-683-5373