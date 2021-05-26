newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Video: Home of Legendary 'Beast of Busco' for Sale in Indiana

Posted by 
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A piece of property in Indiana that boasts a private lake which is said to be the home of a legendary 'monster' known as the Beast of Busco has gone on the market. According to a local media report, the 43-acre patch of land located near the town of Churubusco is rather famous for its Fuld Lake, wherein some say a massive and elusive snapping turtle resides. Since at least 1898, tales of the enormous creature have circulated in the community and, in 1948, the 'Beast of Busco' became something of a sensation when a pair of witnesses claimed to have spotted what they said was a 500-pound turtle in the lake.

www.coasttocoastam.com
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

5K+
Followers
298
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get news about the weird and bizarre on Coast to Coast AM from radio host George Noory every night!

 https://www.coasttocoastam.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
Local
Indiana Business
City
Churubusco, IN
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beast Of Busco#Reptile#Home Video#Fun Home#Tales#The U S Coast Guard#Turtle Town U S A#Conceding#Monster Hunters#Farmer Oscar Fuld#Fuld Lake#Statues#Realtor Justin Griffin#Sale#Traps#Property#Legendary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Indianapolis, INpriceypads.com

1882 Italianate Home For Sale in Indianapolis, Indiana (PHOTOS)

1882 Italianate Home For Sale in Indianapolis, Indiana. $1,200,000 | Built 1882 | 4,248 Sq. Ft. | 4 Beds | 4 Baths | 0.16 Acres. This restored 1882 Italianate home on desirable Park Avenue in Indianapolis, Indiana is on the market for $1.2 million. Enjoy over 4,200 square feet of interior space across 3 floors with 4 bedrooms & 4 bathrooms and 2 wrap-around porches. There is a resort-style pool retreat with lush landscaping, beer garden & outdoor fireplace. Entertain in style with the Hollywood Golden Age inspired interior, accented by 7 custom stained-glass windows and lower level speakeasy wine cellar. Architectural integrity preserved yet open flow between kitchen, dining, entertaining areas and formal parlour with original Murat Theatre chandelier remains. The second floor features a luxurious ensuite master, cozy library with original cast iron fireplace & tile plus two guest bedrooms & bathroom. The third floor hosts a large media room, full bathroom & 2 dedicated bonus bedroom spaces. The property is on the market for $1.2 million with Amy Spillman of Century 21 Scheetz.
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Updates

Top homes for sale in Ocala

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Under Construction. Brand new home, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, oversize 2-car garage, house sits on .30 of acre, located on a corner lot of a growing area at Sabal Park, subdivision with NO HOA, in Ocala but with easy access to Belleview and Summerfield. This house is across of nice horse farm that makes a country feeling. Floors are vinyl planks and carpet in bedrooms. Granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances. Master bedroom has a walking closet and bathroom with tile shower. Extras includes inside laundry room, high ceilings full of lights, french doors to the patio to enjoy nature, and fence yard for your convenience.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Shirley Velasco, HOOK & LADDER REALTY OF CEN FL at 352-566-7494</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU3RlbGxhciUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1NRlJNTFNGTC1PTTYxOTE2MCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> CUSTOM HOME IN GATED/GUARDED BELLECHASE COMMUNITY: 3/2/2 with courtyard, side entry garage and stone elevation. The decorative front door leads to an impressive foyer and open family room including beautiful coffered ceilings and triple sliding glass doors leading to a screened lanai. Enjoy the gourmet kithen with gas stove, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, raised breakfast bar and eat in nook with direct access to a separate, screened summer kitchen. The huge master suite features high/tray ceilings, additional sitting area, garden tub, sparate walk-in shower, double vanity with vessel sinks and an oversized dressing area/walk-in closet. Large guest bedrooms with 10' ceilings. Transom window in the guest shower/tub area for added light. Custom window treatments ($20K Retail) plantation shutters, custom drapery, motorized shades with hub to connect to your smart phone, dual shades and blinds. Interior laundry with laundry sink. PRIME LOCATION: Bellechase is conveniently located with guard/gate, playground and walking trails in a natural setting. DON'T MISS THIS ONE!!<p><strong>For open house information, contact April Fontana, FONTANA REALTY EAST OCALA at 352-817-3574</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU3RlbGxhciUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1NRlJNTFNGTC1PTTYyMDcxNCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Neat and clean two bedroom, two bath, one car garage. New AC 2016. Completely furnished minus personal items.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kathleen Van, FOXFIRE REALTY - HWY200/103 ST at 352-732-5605</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU3RlbGxhciUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1NRlJNTFNGTC1PTTYyMDc5NyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> A perfectly low-maintenance condo in NE Ocala! You don't have to miss out on having a garage or being able to have guests with this unit. The half-bath on the first floor and private back patio are ideal for everyday entertaining. The 2 bedrooms each have their own bathrooms on the second floor. Head over to the pool to cool off in the summer, and enjoy the convenience of being close to Downtown.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Joshua Gahr, NextHome Vision Realty at 352-446-2227</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTmV4dEhvbWUlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTkVYVEhPTUUtMTgxODIzJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>
Indiana Statez1071fm.com

Humane Indiana Summer Book Sale

Humane Indiana’s Summer Book Sale is underway at their Resale & Consignment Shop on Kennedy Avenue in Highland. All proceeds directly benefit homeless shelter pets and to rehabilitate orphaned and injured wildlife. Region residents can support their mission by donating items or shopping at their events. The Book Sale continues through May 29th. Here’s a link for details.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
97 Rock

VIDEO: Amazing $798K Colonial Style Heyburn Home For Sale

If you are currently in the market for a new home and are looking for a truly one-of-a-kind property, the owner of an impressive, colonial-style property just 40 miles outside of Twin Falls, is selling. You won't find another home in southern Idaho that looks remotely close to this stunning property.
Indiana StateThe Lebanon Reporter

Interest in home births is growing in Indiana

While there is a growing interest in home birth as an alternative to the hospital birth process, there are no health and safety regulations in regards to the practice in most states except through the licensing requirements for midwives. Midwives are trained health professionals who help support women during pregnancy,...
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Buffalo Post

Top homes for sale in Buffalo

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Large Windsor Mobile Home available in the French Quarters neighborhood. Features include a 21x7 addition not included in square footage, attached garage, 3 y/o furnace. Great fixer upper opportunity. Furnace 2019, Rubber roof 2002. Lot rent $410/mo. Cash Only. Buyer subject to Park approval (backround check).<p><strong>For open house information, contact John L Wagner Jr., 716 Realty Group at 716-362-2373</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This 3bdrm/2.5 bath colonial home is located in the sought after Green Lake neighborhood on a large corner lot. The kitchen features Corian counters, ceramic tile floor & backsplash, recessed lighting and a pantry. The spacious Living/dining room combo is perfect for entertaining, the dining room features a hardwood floor and The family room has a vaulted ceiling with fan, chair rail and a wood burning fireplace with brick hearth. You will enjoy all four seasons in the heated Florida room which overlooks the heated inground pool with new liner and filter. The yard features a new patio and shed/small pool house. The 2nd floor offers 3 bedrooms with new carpet; the master has a walk-in closet and full bath. The full basement is finished with a large rec room, lots of storage and laundry. Fresh paint throughout the house and mostly new light fixtures. Security system with AV rack included. Great location walk to the Village which offers shopping, dining and recreation; walk to Green Lake Park; easy access to the 219 expressway & highly rated Orchard Park School district.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Laura A Giuseppetti, J Lawrence Realty at 716-564-1618</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This beautiful 2 story home in Williamsville is located walking distance from the Village and conveniences without the village taxes! Tastefully remodeled 1st floor boasts an open concept living area perfect for entertaining with cozy gas fireplace, all new windows for ample sunlight, 42" cabinetry, granite counter tops, new flooring. first floor bedroom, upgraded bathrooms, large den/office (could be 4th bedroom), 2 second story bedrooms with full bath, bonus space heated mudroom is expansive and has many uses, park like large lot is completely fenced with mature landscaping. Open house Saturday 5/22/21 11-1pm. Sunday 5/23/21 12-2pm. Offers due Wednesday 5/26/21 by 12pm.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Dorothy Haenggi, Keller WilliamsRealtyLancaster at 716-324-2300</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> If you’re looking for space, this home has tons of it! Beautifully remodeled kitchen (2018) offers an abundance of dark gray, soft-close cabinetry, gleaming white Quartz counters w/breakfast bar, under mount Blanco sink, Ceramic tile backsplash & waterproof interlocked flooring. Stainless steel appliances are negotiable. Formal dining room & oversized living room (30x15) w/wood burning fireplace (NRTC). Hardwoods throughout most of main level. Home lives like a Ranch w/2 large first floor bdrms plus one more before heading upstairs to 2 more rms & freshly painted 1/2 bath. Full bath on first floor updated (March 2021) w/new vanity/faucet, medicine cabinet, light fixture, porcelain flooring & fresh paint. Addt 1/2 bath near side entrance is convenient for guests & outdoor entertaining. This basement is huge (approx 1,500 SQ ft)! Separate laundry rm, workshop w/workbench, a wet bar & room for endless possibilities. Brand new vinyl railing & composite decking on front porch. New roof, complete tear-off (Jan 2021). Vinyl clad windows throughout. Solid mechanics. Large, fully fenced yard. New garage door opener March 2021. Showings begin 3/27 @ 9am. Offers are due 4/1 @ 10am.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Laura J Nightingale, MJ Peterson Real Estate at 716-833-3433</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Indiana Staterebusinessonline.com

Quantum Brokers $7M Sale of Shopping Center in Merrillville, Indiana

MERRILLVILLE, IND. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has brokered the $7 million sale of Broadway Place, a shopping center located at 6001-6091 Broadway St. in Northwest Indiana’s Merrillville. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to CitiTrends, B2 Digital, Aaron’s Rents, Shoppers World and a few local tenants. Jason Lenhoff of Quantum represented the seller, a Chicago-based private investor. A New York-based private investment firm was the buyer.
Dillon, MTPosted by
Dillon News Alert

Take a look at these homes for sale in Dillon

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Looking for a home with a creek, trees and green grass in Beaverhead County? This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1404 sf home with a 2 car attached garage, sits on 5.388 irrigated acres on Blacktail Deer Creek. An added bonus - a 960 sf guest cabin with a studio apartment and a shop/office. Blacktail Deer Creek meanders through the trees with beautiful views of the Blacktail and other mountain ranges. The pastures are irrigated with handline and would make a great spot for a couple of horses. There is a separate fenced area for horses or 4H animals. Located in the popular Blacktail Deer Creek Estates subdivision, this area is surrounded by agriculture and wildlife abound. There is an abundance of deer, elk, moose and antelope and the Centennial & Gravelly mountains are just up the road. Located in the Beaverhead National Forest, this is an area of exceptional outdoor recreation, as it includes an amazingly diverse environment of vegetation, wildlife and waterfowl. Only 5 miles from Dillon.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Pam Neumeyer, Best of The West Properties at 406-683-5373</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmlnJTIwU2t5JTIwQ291bnRyeSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1HQVJNVC0zNTY4NzAlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> The Baldy Mountain Equine Retreat is comprised of 20.6 acres in Southwestern Montana, in the heart of world class fishing and hunting country. Surrounded on three sides by BLM and State lands, this property has privacy and seclusion, only minutes away from the rural town of Dillon, MT and Interstate 15 that runs from Alberta, Canada to Mexico. The indoor arena lets you ride all winter long and the 2 outdoor arenas are set up as a cutting and stock horse training facility, however, it can be utilized for any discipline you prefer. The stunning, custom built, 3000 sf, 3bd 2ba home has an open floor plan with large windows to bring in the natural light and to take advantage of the scenic views of the Beaverhead Valley and the Pioneer Mountains. Baldy is the focal point under the big skies of the Montana landscape. If you are looking for a well-designed horse property, with a single level home, w/in easy access to airports, hospitals and other amenties, call for a showing today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Pam Neumeyer, Best of The West Properties at 406-683-5373</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmlnJTIwU2t5JTIwQ291bnRyeSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1HQVJNVC0zNDg4NTYlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Hard to find 4 bedroom/3 bath home in the town of Dillon. This kitchen is huge with a large island, breakfast nook, tons of cabinets, storage and sunshine filling the space. A place for memories to be made for sure! Beautiful built in cabinets and arched doorways throughout the home indicative of the era the home was built.Plenty of room with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living room, formal dining room on the main level. 2 additional bedrooms, another bathroom, gathering room, laundry room and extra storage in the basement. Updates have been done throughout making this home ready for you to move in.Fantastic fenced yard with irrigation rights from the ditch at the edge of the property. Fenced yard, dog run, fire pit and fenced garden are a bonus.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Marci Almond, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices - Hamilton at 406-375-0166</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTW9udGFuYSUyMFJlZ2lvbmFsJTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLU1XTVRBUi0yMjEwNjMxNCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Location, Location, Location. Looking for a fixer-upper and/or investment property in a great location? This one is for you! Built in 1900, this 3bd, 2ba cottage is located on one of the main streets through Dillon and is close to both the University of Montana Western and to downtown Dillon. Has some new framing, some new siding, new subfloor. Sold "as is."<p><strong>For open house information, contact Pam Neumeyer, Best of The West Properties at 406-683-5373</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmlnJTIwU2t5JTIwQ291bnRyeSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1HQVJNVC0zNTcxNDIlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>
Lexington, KYPosted by
Lexington Bulletin

Top homes for sale in Lexington

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Located in the highly sought after Forest Hills subdivision sits this stunning 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom home! This home has been completely updated to include brand new flooring, lighting fixtures, updated kitchen (with all of new appliances) and brand new carpet throughout the upstairs and part of the basement! This house boasts tons of natural light from the vast amount of windows and skylights, as well as stunning views of the green space it backs to! The large living room flows perfectly from the kitchen to the back deck - this open floor plan is made for entertaining! It even comes with a wet bar in the living room! Moving on to the primary suite, there are gorgeous views of the green space, as well as a large, double-sided, walk-through master closet that opens up to the master bathroom with dual vanities, bathtub, and stand alone shower! The basement is partially finished, however the unfinished portion has been perfectly designed to be refinished with plenty of headspace and plumbing for a wet bar! This is the first time the house has ever been on the market, as the last owners were the original owners. This stunning home is move-in ready!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Sheridan A Sims, Keller Williams Greater Lexington at 859-721-2121</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTGV4aW5ndG9uLUJsdWVncmFzcyUyMEFzc29jaWF0aW9uJTIwb2YlMjBSZWFsdG9ycy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1MQkFSS1ktMjAxMDc2MTAlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> The Atkinson by Ball Homes, LLC.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Mary Layton, Milestone Realty Consultants at 859-245-1179</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Spacious Ranch with 4 large bedrooms and great flow. Formal living area plus cozy den. The abundant Primary Suite offers convenient access to the laundry facilities. All the rooms are sizeable, and offer plenty of options for use. This home has been meticulously maintained. There's ample opportunity to sit on the large partially wrapping patio and deck to enjoy the greenery of the large corner lot. The driveway has plenty of parking for all your friends and family! Great home for entertaining and large families, plenty of space for all! Won't last long!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tammie Guy, RE/MAX Elite Realty at 859-885-3229</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This is the one you've has been looking for in the Southland Area!! Renovated in 2018 this 3 bed, 2 bath home offers a large dining area, sunroom ,1+ car garage, storage bldg, & fenced rear yard . Kitchen renovations include cabinets, granite counters, pantry, and stainless steel appliances. 1st floor bathroom completely remodeled and 2nd floor full bathroom added in 2018 along with water heater, light fixtures, recessed lighting added throughout, refinished hardwood floors, and gas fireplace. Additional 2019 updates - sunroom floors, paint, light fixture and pantry upgrade; 2020 updates - front landscaping, entry canvas awning, gas logs, painted kitchen cabinets; 2021 updates - water faucets inside and out.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tom Allen, Allen Real Estate Services at 859-253-1818</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Beaver Dam, KYPosted by
Beaver Dam Post

Top homes for sale in Beaver Dam

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Located down Rochester Rd in Ohio County lies this secluded 2 BR 1 BA home. This home features a sunroom, eat in kitchen, living room and two nice size bedrooms. A porch on both ends of the house, patio and a 40 foot carport for cars or RV. Outside there is a nice storage shed, and another storage shed with upstairs loft. Home has county water and also a deep well. Great location on the Green River it offers fishing and boating opportunities and in close proximity to the Wildlife Management Hunting and Fishing Area. Ferry access into Butler County. Take advantage of this rare opportunity to own a Green River frontage home.<p><strong>For open house information, contact JIM CREWS, L. STEVE CASTLEN, REALTORS at 270-231-2537</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> home has recently been renovated with new carpet and laminate, new fixtures<p><strong>For open house information, contact TERESA GLASS, HOME FRONT REAL ESTATE at 270-887-6570</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Real Estateagentowned.com

Ladson SC Home for Sale $295,000

Beautiful two story home... Area: Summerville / Ladson / Berkeley Cty Subdivision: Hunters Bend. This Ladson SC Home for Sale Listing is provided by AgentOwned Realty, with the best Real Estate Agencies in Charleston, Anderson, Sumter, Columbia, Manning, Wyboo Plantation, Greenville and Myrtle Beach. AgentOwned can help you with any Real Estate transaction, including Mortgage and Insurance, as well as Business Brokerage, and Property Management.
Real Estateagentowned.com

Summerville SC Home for Sale $575,000

Southern Living at it finest... Area: Summerville / Ridgeville - Dorchester Subdivision: The Ponds. This Summerville SC Home for Sale Listing is provided by AgentOwned Realty, with the best Real Estate Agencies in Charleston, Anderson, Sumter, Columbia, Manning, Wyboo Plantation, Greenville and Myrtle Beach. AgentOwned can help you with any Real Estate transaction, including Mortgage and Insurance, as well as Business Brokerage, and Property Management.
Indiana Staterejournals.com

Commercial Kentucky closes sale of distribution facility in Indiana

Cushman & Wakefield | Commercial Kentucky has brokered the lease of 301 Logistics Ave., a Class-A Distribution Facility in the River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Robert Walker and Stephan Gray of Cushman & Wakefield | Commercial Kentucky represented Tratt Properties, LLC, the landlord. Doug Altemuehle of Newmark Cincinnati,...
Real Estateagentowned.com

Bonneau SC Home for Sale $200,000

Come see this gorgeous ranch... Area: Cross / St. Stephens / Bonneau Subdivision: Dubois. This Bonneau SC Home for Sale Listing is provided by AgentOwned Realty, with the best Real Estate Agencies in Charleston, Anderson, Sumter, Columbia, Manning, Wyboo Plantation, Greenville and Myrtle Beach. AgentOwned can help you with any Real Estate transaction, including Mortgage and Insurance, as well as Business Brokerage, and Property Management.
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Albuquerque Digest

Top homes for sale in Albuquerque

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Come take a look at one of the bigger townhomes at 2080 sqft. It boasts 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms with a 636 sqft finished basement that could be an office, den, or a 4th bedroom with a bathroom. The open plan kitchen and living room on the ground floor brings the family together offering a roomy everyday living space. Heating is central forced air and cooling is central refrigerated air. Solid core doors, baseboards, tile floors, and more. This property has so much upside potential. It is move-in ready or minor updates to make it your own. This will make a great family home in a great community. Great Location, Pride Of Ownership Great Home.The Shores Townhome Community is located on the east side of town towards the Sandia mountains. The Shores Townhome Community comes with many ame<p><strong>For open house information, contact Brett Paas, Realty One of New Mexico at 505-883-9400</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU291dGh3ZXN0JTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUdBQVJOTS05ODkyMDglMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Welcome home! Three bedrooms plus a study or office space two and a half bath Centex home! Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the open kitchen with an attached nook with access to the back patio! New Microwave and stove! The open floor plan is the perfect place to entertain guests! Vaulted ceilings in the Master bedroom and main living areas! Spacious owners suite with a huge walk-in closet, double sinks in the bathroom, soaking tub, and separate shower plus water closet! Refrigerated Air! Stained Stamped Concrete patio space! Quick access to Paseo del Norte, Rainbow, and I-40! Close to trails and Volcano Vista High School! 2.5 car garage! Schedule a private showing or take a virtual walkthrough tour!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Venturi Realty Group, Keller Williams Realty at 505-448-8888</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU291dGh3ZXN0JTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUdBQVJOTS05OTA2MjAlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Welcome home! This fantastic home is located in the much sought-after Laurelwood Estate neighborhood. With easy access to I-40, this home features a fantastic layout for gatherings, a beautiful fireplace and beautiful kitchen and formal dining room. Upstairs features a large master suite with two walk-in closets, and a large master bath, and double vanity. Backyard features a relaxing covered patio.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Valerie Almanzar, Keller Williams Realty at 505-897-1100</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU291dGh3ZXN0JTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUdBQVJOTS05OTA2NjAlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Two bedroom, two bath townhome with magnificent views. Huge master bedroom with sitting area / office. Fireplace. Beautiful patio with electric awning. All appliances included. Utility room and huge storage area.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Mark A. Wingert, Coldwell Banker Legacy at 505-898-2700</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU291dGh3ZXN0JTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUdBQVJOTS05OTEyNDAlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>
Real Estatebusinesstodaync.com

Home and property sales: April 2021

These recent property transactions in Cornelius, Davidson and Huntersville were recorded by the Mecklenburg County Register of Deeds. 3/22/21 $2,210,000 David & Jody Meyers to Vincent & Jeanine Calcagno, 18802 Halyard Pointe Ln. 3/22/21 $212,500 Stephen Patterson to Kathy Holfelder, 17115 Doe Valley Ct. 3/22/21 $255,000 Rosangela Doninguez to Carol...
Indiana StatePosted by
247Sports

Video interview: Future Indiana guard CJ Gunn

Class of 2022 four-star guard CJ Gunn of Lawrence North and the Indy Heat Gym Rats AAU program is quickly building a good relationship with his future coach Mike Woodson. In fact, it wouldn't be out of line to say it's almost coach-player like already. Why? Gunn talked with Peegs.com...
Real Estateagentowned.com

Charleston SC Home for Sale $155,000

Lovely two story condo... Area: West Ashley Outside I-526 Subdivision: Carolina Cove. This Charleston SC Home for Sale Listing is provided by AgentOwned Realty, with the best Real Estate Agencies in Charleston, Anderson, Sumter, Columbia, Manning, Wyboo Plantation, Greenville and Myrtle Beach. AgentOwned can help you with any Real Estate transaction, including Mortgage and Insurance, as well as Business Brokerage, and Property Management.