Last week, May 5, marked the 200th anniversary of the death of a man on the tiny, South Atlantic island of St. Helena. He was just 51 years old and had been born on another island, thousands of miles from where he died. That island was Corsica, in the Mediterranean, and it was taken over by France in 1769, the year he was born. His parents were both descended from minor Italian noble families, although his father worked as an attorney. He was their fourth child. They baptized him into the Catholic faith with the name Napoleon Bonaparte and he was destined to change the world.